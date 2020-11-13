OLEAN — Olean High registered four first-place finishes en route to taking second overall at the CCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championship on Friday at Olean Intermediate Middle School.
And, once again, Alexis Trietley was at the heart of the Huskies’ strong finish.
The junior standout captured the 50 freestyle (24.26) and 100 free (:52.01) and was part of the winning 200 free relay and 400 free relay teams for Olean. The Huskies garnered 332 points, finishing behind only Frewsburg (365) and ahead of Southwestern, Fredonia and Jamestown.
Olean went 1-2 in the 100 free, with Megan Jackson taking second in :54.75. Jackson also took first in the 200 freestyle (2:01.12) and swam fourth on the winning relay teams. Anna Slavinsky posted a third- (100 back, 1:11.46) and fifth-place (100 fly, 1:14.51) for OHS while Sara Thomas was fourth in the 200 IM (2:31.54) and fifth in the 100 free (:59.50) and part of both relays, Makenna O’Connell fourth in diving (250.87) and Alexa Steighner fourth in the 500 free (6:07.32).
Tyyetta Herman was also part of the first-place 200 free relay team while Olivia Marshall was on the 400 free relay team.