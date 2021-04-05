OLEAN — The Olean High girls volleyball team swept Fredonia to improve to 3-0 on the early season Monday night.
The Huskies won all three games, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17, in CCAA Central play.
Adele Dwaileebe tallied 10 kills and six digs for Olean and Logan Baer dished out 17 assists, four digs and two aces.
Alice Dwaileebe added four kills, three blocks, two digs, three aces and two assists; Grace Parr had three aces, three digs and two kills; and Makenna Pancio chipped in 11 digs and two aces.
“We had solid serve receive from Pancio tonight,” Olean coach Carrie Peters noted. “Fredonia kept us on our toes with their serving and strong back row attacks. I’d like to see us do better with identifying their tips. They disguised those well. Both teams had a lot of hustle tonight.”
For Fredonia (2-1), Anna Valone had seven kills and 11 digs, Rhayna Myers had five kills and Maddy Marsh had 15 digs.
CCAA CENTRAL Allegany-Limestone 3, Dunkirk 0
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone claimed its first victory by sweeping Dunkirk, 25-9, 25-9, 25-11.
Violet Nolder (two blocks) and Jenna Louser (one block) had five kills each for A-L (1-2). Katie Furlong chipped in with 10 assists and one ace for the Gators.
Dunkirk fell to 0-3.
Portville 3, Jamestown 0
PORTVILLE — Portville picked up its third consecutive sweep and improved to 4-0 by topping Jamestone, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13.
Kylie Blessing had 28 assists running the offense for the Panthers, while Laura Wilhelm (six aces) and Olivia Cook had 10 kills each. Tori Unverdorben added six digs, four aces and three kills, Olivia Emley had eight digs and Sam Steadman had six kills.
For Jamestown (2-1), Kylie O’Brien tallied five kills and two blocks and Ella Smith had five digs and three kills.
CCAA EAST Salamanca 3, Ellicottville 1
SALAMANCA — Salamanca improved to 2-1 with a four-set victory, 24-26, 25-18, 25-12, 25-19.
Jillian Rea had six kills and three assists to lead the Warriors. Makayla Burch had six aces, two kills, three assists and a block.
For Ellicottville (0-3), Allison Rowland marked five kills, four aces and seven digs and Jenna Hadley had eight assists and five digs.
Randolph 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Randolph (1-1) picked up its first victory of the season by sweeping Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 25-7, 25-5, 25-17.
CLV fell to 1-2.