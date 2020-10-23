FALCONER — The Olean High boys soccer team might have left the field feeling as though it was the better team.
The scoreboard, however, counted Falconer/Cassadaga Valley as the winner.
Jayden Johns scored on a free kick late in the first half and Olean, despite how well it played, was held without a goal in dropping a 1-0 decision to Falconer/CV in a CCAA Division I West contest on Friday.
The Huskies held a 12-5 advantage in shots. They seemed to maintain possession for longer than the Golden Cougars. But in the end, they had to settle for a tough-luck loss, due to one game-changing play, instead of their second win.
“It was one of those tough ones where you play well enough to win,” coach Jim Charles said, “but you just didn’t win.”
Eight minutes before the break, Johns, one of two brothers that “anchor the team,” hammered a free kick from 25 yards out “that was like a drillbit going through the air,” Charles said. “My keeper kind of lost it in the sun for a second, he made a good play on it, but it just went in.”
Carson Olson made 10 saves to preserve the shutout while Olean (1-4), which “hit the post a couple of times,” received four saves from Kyle Pockalny.
“They played well,” Charles said of Falconer/CV, “but we had more scoring opportunities than they did. We just left some goals sitting on the floor, is what I’ve been saying, and we need to get better with that.”
BOYS SOCCER CCAA DIVISION I WEST Allegany-Limestone 1, Fredonia 1
SILVER CREEK — First-place Allegany-Limestone suffered a blow on either side of the second-half mask break before ultimately settling for a tie.
Huddy Kwaitkowski had tallied off a Chance LaCroix pass six minutes in to give the Gators a 1-0 lead. Fredonia then tied it before the mask stoppage, after which the game was delayed due to lightning. The teams went back out for about two minutes to try to resume play, but the game was ultimately called with 17 minutes remaining due to another lightning strike.
“We waited it out a few times, but just couldn’t get back on the field,” A-L coach Jon Luce said.
Jack Conroy made five saves for the Gators (8-1-1, 6-0-1), who had eked out a 1-0 win over No. Fredonia (5-1-1 league) in the first meeting.
ECIC DIVISION III East Aurora 3, Pioneer 0
YORKSHIRE — Euan Reynolds, Liam Winters and Ryan Ensminger all tallied as East Aurora extended a 1-0 halftime lead into a 3-0 victory
Pioneer fell to 3-4 with its fourth-straight loss, two of which have come to East Aurora.
GIRLS SOCCER ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 6, Friendship 0
FRIENDSHIP — Alicia Borden recorded two goals and a helper to key Belfast to its fifth-straight win.
Cierra Wallace, Harley Proctor, Abby Sullivan and Kelsi Morton all added markers for the Bulldogs (5-1), who took a 3-0 halftime lead before doubling it in the second stanza. Katlin Sadler needed two saves to preserve the shutout.
Friendship fell to 2-5.