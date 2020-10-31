OLEAN — It wasn’t a win.
But it wasn’t a loss either.
And with that, the Olean High boys soccer team remained alive in its quest to reach the postseason.
On the heels of a days-long rainfall and an evening that both began and ended with temperatures in the 30s, neither Olean nor Fredonia were able to generate much offense in their CCAA Division I West rematch on Friday night at Bradner Stadium. The result? One that might have been a bit predictable: a 0-0 tie.
With the Huskies under more duress despite the lack of scoring, Kyle Pockalny came up big in net, making 12 saves to hold up his end of the scoreless bargain. Trevor Persch stopped four shots for the Hillbillies. The game was called before either team had a chance for overtime heroics due to increasingly poor conditions.
Olean, which improved upon a 3-1 loss to Fredonia in the first meeting, moved to 2-6-1 (2-5-1), but within striking distance of .500 in league play with at least three games remaining. The Hillbillies went to 6-3-1.
“We really, within the first few minutes, had some really good chances, and in the first half we had some really good opportunities to score first, second and third, and we didn’t put those away,” OHS coach Jim Charles noted. “As the game wore on, the field conditions were just horrid. A lot of guys had trouble getting footing. It was just one of those games.”
Of Pockalny’s effort, he added: “They put 12 good shots on him, a lot from the outside. They’re a pretty good shooting team from outside. But he came up big.”
CCAA DIVISION I WEST Allegany-Limestone 5, Falconer/CV 0
ALLEGANY — Chance LaCroix tallied two minutes in and Allegany-Limestone boasted five different scorers while cruising to victory.
Zach Luce (assist), Eric Spring, Anthony DeCapua and Huddy Kwiatkowski all added markers and Ryan Roulo picked up two assists for the Gators (10-2-2), who broke out of a mini offensive slump after being held to a goal or less in three of their last four games.
“It was good to get on the scoreboard again positively,” A-L coach Jon Luce said. “We’ve been struggling the last few games to score some goals. It was nice to put the ball in the back of the net.”
Connor Bates and Tyler Griffin also chipped in an assist and Jack Conroy needed one save for the shutout. Connor Olson made nine saves for Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Bolivar-Richburg 2, Genesee Valley 0
BELMONT — Jarrod Polk and Jason Greeson tallied minutes apart early in the second half, the former off a pass from Mark Pangburn, to propel Bolivar-Richburg.
Wayne Karnuth made four saves for the Wolverines (4-4-2), who avenged a 1-0 loss to Genesee Valley from earlier this month. Keegan McKnight stopped five shots for the Jaguars (2-5-1).
Fillmore 6, Cuba-Rushford 0
FILLMORE — Mitch Ward and Isaiah Voss each collected two goals and an assist to power Fillmore.
Zach Herring (assist) also scored while Layton Sanasith notched his first-career varsity marker for the Eagles (10-0), who notched four second-half goals to turn a 2-0 game at halftime into a decisive triumph.
Eben Schilke, Mason Cool and Zach Sisson all added assists while Dylan Valentine made three saves in a shutout effort for Fillmore. Jarrett Campbell was part of a combined six-save outing for Cuba-Rushford (2-4-1).
Wellsville 3, Scio 1
SCIO — Cody Costello and Sam Schmidt both netted first-half goals and Aidan Reilly made it 3-0 with an insurance marker for Wellsville.
Logan Dunbar made two saves for the Lions, who moved to 6-1-1. Trenton White scored the lone goal off a Jordan White feed while Corey Bolzan made five saves for Scio (2-6-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Belfast 4, Houghton 0
BELFAST — Matt Weaver and Stiven Lopez each had a goal and an assist and Belfast exploded for four second-half goals to pull away.
Matt Cater and Justin Hill also tallied while Connor Hall and Nick Ellison chipped in assists for the Bulldogs, who outshot Houghton, 19-1.
“Their goalie made about four or five real good saves in the first half,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “We just let them hang around. We created a lot of chances, we just didn’t finish. Then we woke up at halftime and did what we needed to do.”
Stephen Struckmann made one save for Belfast while Chris Habecker finished with 15 stops for the Panthers (3-4).
NON-LEAGUE Springville/West Valley 1, Ellicottville 0
SPRINGVILLE — Ben Sullivan tallied the lone goal as Springville/WV avenged a previous 3-2 loss to CCAA Division III East leader Ellicottville.
Garrett Goetz racked up 12 saves to preserve the shutout as the Griffins withstood being outshot by the Eagles.
Jamison Caldwell stopped four saves for Ellicottville (7-3-1), who saw the end of a five-game win streak.