OLEAN — About as far back as she remembers, Alexis Gibbons has had a soccer ball near her feet.
She got started in the game at age four in the Olean Rec program, and by age nine was on a Southern Tier travel team. And by the time she was playing varsity as a freshman, she had one objective: become a Division I soccer player. A day after her senior season ended at Olean High School, she realized that dream by signing a National Letter of Intent to attend and play soccer on a scholarship at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tenn. She plans to major in rehabilitation health sciences.
“Honestly, I felt accomplished because throughout my whole high school (career), since my freshman year, I’ve been looking for colleges because I always knew I wanted to play in college, go D-I,” Gibbons said of the Nov. 10 signing. “It was just like a relief, like I did it. It’s not over, but I committed, I now know what I’m going to do.”
UNDER COACH Jay Yelton, ETSU plays in the Southern Conference.
Gibbons scored 17 goals this season in 12 games, as Olean went 10-2. While a 1-0 home loss to Depew in the Huskies’ playoff opener left a sour ending, Gibbons was excited to lead a winning team and thankful to have had a season.
“I think that we did really well as a team for what we had, with our games,” she said of the shortened 2020 schedule. “We didn’t have a full season and the last game that we had wasn’t the best and it was very sad. But overall I think that throughout the season, practices, games, we made them fun. We were thankful that we got to play, we worked hard when we needed to and we got the outcomes that we needed, unfortunately we just didn’t get the last game.”
Gibbons has scored 32 goals in the past two years and 50 since her freshman year.
Of course, Gibbons admits, in those early years playing soccer starting at four, “I did not know what I was doing, but then all of a sudden it was just my game. That’s why I love to play now.”
SHE DESCRIBED described a love for the sport that’s almost intangible.
“I honestly don’t know,” she said of why it became ‘her game. “It all comes to me during the game. People ask me, ‘How do you do it?’ or ‘How do you do this, this and this?’ and I honestly can’t tell them. I just love playing. It comes to my head when I’m on the field and I think I like the most making the plays, but for high school I like scoring the goals, being excited for my team, stuff like that.”
Gibbons said she first heard from ETSU after playing with her WNY Flash travel team in a Florida showcase tournament.
“(The coach) just contacted me,” she said. “We just started talking, a lot more than other schools I was talking to, and I just liked how they ran things. I was able to go and see the campus. I just liked the coach and how he ran things, really.”
Being recruited in 2020 had its limitations. Gibbons noted the trip to Johnson City was an unofficial visit, as she could not meet in person with coaches due to COVID restrictions.
“It was definitely different,” she said. “Like I couldn’t meet the team, I couldn’t meet the coach. I actually haven’t met the coach in person yet. I just had a phone call, just made my own trip down there.
“I liked how the campus looked, it was just a nice area to be around. There’s other places besides the campus, but the campus was its own campus not built into the city, which I liked.”
