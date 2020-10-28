OLEAN — A pair of Olean runners led the way in a cross country meet hosted by the Huskies at Forness Park on Tuesday.
Jack DeRose took first of 12 runners, finishing the 3.0-mile course in 18:19, but Olean turned in an incomplete team score while falling to Cattaraugus-Little Valley, which had 15 points. Lucas Peterson-Volz added a fifth-place finish (20:27) for the Huskies. John Visnesky paced three top-five C-LV runners with an 18:29.
On the girls’ side, Olean’s Nya Martinelli (22:00) and Sara Thomas (22:50) finished first and second, respectively, as both teams were incomplete. Remi Eisensmith paced C-LV with a 26:32.
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS: A-L 15, F/E 56, Randolph 70GIRLS: A-L 22, Randolph 50, F/E 62FRANKLINVILLE — Ryan Wisniewski ran a 5K time of 16:35 and the Allegany-Limestone boys claimed the top five spots while turning in a perfect score.
Daniel Casey (16:44) and Jacob Brink (17:03) rounded out the top three for the Gators. Tavi Riling (18:35) and Cayden Hatch (18:47) placed eighth and ninth, respectively, for the Titans.
The Gators’ Angelina Napolean once again paced the field on the girls’ side, finishing in 19:27. Randolph’s Sydney Smith (21:38) and A-L’s Ashlyn Collins (21:44) took second and third, respectively, while F/E’s Tarry Herman (22:55) was fifth.
SWIMMING
Allegany-Limestone 129, Salamanca 47ALLEGANY — Michaella Rhodes set a new school diving record and Brooke (200 free, 50 free) and Paige (100 fly, 100 back) Pecorella each won two individual events and were part of two winning relays for Allegany-Limestone (2-4).
Rhodes earned a score of 239.75, topping the previous mark of 233.10 set by Abby O’Brien in 2012.
“She’s been working really hard,” A-L coach Maureen Ruether said. “We knew it was going to happen, we just didn’t know when. She’s done a great job.”
Lauren Ball (500 free, 100 breast) was also a double-winner for the Gators. Camryn Quigley won the 200 IM for Salamanca.
AT OLEAN
BOYS:
DeRose (O) 18:19, Visnesky (CLV) 18:29, Eisensmith (CLV) 18:51, Halterman (CLV) 19:10, Peterson-Volz (O) 20:27
GIRLS: Martinelli (O) 22:00, Thomas (O) 22:50, R. Eisensmith (CLV) 26:32, Gonzalez (O) 27:39, M. Eisensmith (CLV) 27:42AT FRANKLINVILLEBOYS:
Wisniewski (AL) 16:35, Casey (AL) 16:44, Brink (AL) 17:03, Redeye (AL) 17:31, Higgs (AL) 17:37
GIRLS: Napoleon (AL) 19:27, Smith (R) 21:38, Collins (AL) 21:44, Straub (AL) 22:48, Herman (F/E) 22:55AT ALLEGANYAllegany-Limestone 129, Salamanca 47200 medley relay:
Allegany-Limestone (P. Pecorella, B. Pecorella, Wolfgang, Jankowski) 2:21.58
200 freestyle:
B. Pecorella (AL) 2:28.01
200 IM:
Quigley (S) 2:52.11
50 freestyle:
B. Pecorella (AL) :28.73
Diving:
Rhodes (AL) 239.75
100 butterfly:
P. Pecorella (AL) 1:21.71
100 freestyle:
Swalcy (AL) 1:07.86
500 freestyle:
Ball (AL) 6:11.19
200 freestyle relay:
Allegany-Limestone (P. Pecorella, Swalcy, B. Pecorella, Ball) 2:00.35
100 backstroke:
P. Pecorella (AL) 1:15.47
100 breaststroke:
Ball (AL) 1:28.06
400 free relay: Allegany-Limestone (Carney, Wolfgang, Decker, Jankowski) 5:11.23