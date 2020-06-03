OLEAN — City officials are hopeful that new guidelines will help residents, businesses and city operations get back to normal.
On Tuesday during the Common Council’s public safety committee meeting, Mayor Bill Aiello updated the council on new rules and opportunities as Western New York enters Phase 2 of the New York Forward plan.
“It’s moving along pretty well,” the mayor said. “It’s going to be difficult for a while. As long as the public obeys the rules, we’ll be OK.”
Officials said they have seen progress toward Phase 2 businesses getting back to normal within hours of the announcement from the state that the region was OK to proceed.
“I went for a haircut at 9 a.m. — it was seamless,” said Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, noting he had to keep his face covered but was able to get a trim.
Some businesses have reached out to the city for assistance finding the new regulations. Aiello said that Empire State Development has been a major source of information, as well as state Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, as well as state trade associations. More information may be found at https://forward.ny.gov/phase-two-industries.
But with the pandemic — the first of its severity in a century — details are not always forthcoming.
“The guidelines have been going out at the last minute,” he said, adding that during conference calls with the governor’s office, state officials have urged municipal officials to be careful in their wording about procedures or even dates.
“He said ‘don’t use hard dates,’” Aiello said. “We may not go on that day. Until the governor approves it it is not set.”
Crawford said that, speaking with staff at Beef n’ Barrel Restaurant for example, many business owners are champing at the bit to get safety measures in place to begin expanding operations as soon as the word comes down.
CITY OPERATIONS continue to be affected, with city hall access restricted to just the city clerk’s office for the general public on a walk-in basis. Council meetings continue to have limited public access.
Several popular city programs remain closed, and likely will until Phase 4 — including the city pools, summer recreation programs, the John J. Ash Senior Center and the concert series in Lincoln Park.
Aiello said he hopes to have all of those operations back in business this summer, but he cautioned that many of the decisions are out of the city’s hands.
“I think we’ll be able to have some kind of program,” he said.
The concert series may likely be able to move ahead in July, the mayor said, even if requirements for participants to spread out remain in place.
“It’s a big park. We’ve got enough room to social distance,” Aiello said, adding extra concerts on different days may be needed to get in all the performers interested in putting on a show.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, asked if there could be a summer rec program for the city’s youth. Aiello agreed that even a shorter schedule than the typical 8-week program would be a benefit.
“We need things for kids to do — so many things have been canceled,” he added.
Aiello noted that seniors have been asking for senior programs — tax preparation services normally held at the community center have been a frequent request. The mayor said he plans to bring back the director of the center this month to begin planning the center’s reopening.
The city pool will not be filled and treated with chemicals until the go-ahead is given as to avoid the expense if reopening is not possible or comes too late in the season.