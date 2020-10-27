OLEAN — In a game that featured many offensive chances but little scoring, the Olean boys soccer team was bested by Southwestern, 1-0, in a CCAA Division I West matchup on Monday night.
The lone goal came with just over six minutes remaining, when the ball found its way back to midfield after an Olean corner kick. Southwestern got the ball up to McKay Young, who outran the Huskies’ defense and beat goalkeeper Kyle Pockalny one-on-one to give the Trojans a permanent lead.
“I think it was a night where both teams played equally well,” Olean coach Jim Charles said. “They hit the post once and missed a wide open goal a couple of times, and we did the same thing. It was going to come down to who executed and put that one goal in, and they did.”
Charles complimented the play of senior midfielder Joe Magro, who set up the Olean offense for several big chances, and junior defender Ellison Ash-West, who held the Trojan offense at bay for most of the game before needing to come out before the goal was scored.
Declan Brown made nine saves in goal for Southwestern (5-3, 5-2), while Pockalny stopped six shots for the Huskies (1-6, 1-5), who have dropped three 1-0 decisions this fall.
“We really pressed their defense and their keeper,” Charles said. “He really had to work for this one tonight.”
Olean (1-6, 1-5) will host Falconer/Cassadaga Valley today in a game that the Huskies must win to stay in playoff contention.
CCAA DIV. I WEST
Allegany-Limestone 4, Jamestown 0
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone (9-2-1) didn’t allow a shot on goal en route to blanking Jamestown.
Ryan Ruolo got the Gators on the board in the first half off a pass from Tyler Curran before Sean Conroy assisted Chance LaCroix to give A-L a 2-0 halftime lead.
Zach Burnett and Connor Bates also scored for the Gators, while LaCroix and Mason Kwiatkowski each tallied an assist.
Jack Conroy recorded the shutout, his seventh in nine wins this season.
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Ellicottville 5, Randolph 0
RANDOLPH — Ryan DeKay (3rd minute), Mitchell Azcarate (7th minute) and Bryce Butler (12th minute) all scored in the first 12 minutes to propel Ellicottville.
Azcarate and Butler (assist) each finished with a pair of goals while Clayton Rowland chipped in a helper for the Eagles (6-2-1), who have won four in a row. Jamison Caldwell picked up the shutout, his third of the season.
Randolph fell to 2-3-1.
Portville 5, Salamanca/C-LV 2
SALAMANCA — Portville took a commanding 4-0 halftime lead and used five different goal scorers while improving to 5-2.
Nick Harmon had a goal and an assist, while Nate Petryszak, Christian Gariepy, Michael Cole and Michael Long scored one goal each. Alex Wenke made two assists and Kyle Mathes also had one for the Panthers. Neland Cummings scored twice in the second half for Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-4), with assists from Nick Savidge and Joe Quigley.
Zach Bruckner made three saves for the Panthers while Jarrett Pond turned away 12 shots for Salamanca/C-LV.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I
Fillmore 6, Bolivar-Richburg 0
BOLIVAR — Even Schilke scored less than five minutes in and Mitch Ward tallied on either side of halftime to power Fillmore.
Carter Sisson added a late first-half marker while Alex Ellsworth and Zach Herring also found the back of the net for the Eagles (8-0), who received four saves in a shutout effort from Dylan Valentine.
Wayne Karnuth made four saves for Bolivar-Richburg (3-3-2).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Belfast 8, Friendship 2
FRIENDSHIP — Friendship took an early lead on a goal from Jerome Harmon, but Belfast answered with five first-half markers to take control.
Nick Ellison and Matt Weaver (assist) each had two while Max Miller had the other as the Bulldogs brought a 5-1 lead into the break. Devin Harriger (assist), Justin Hill and Jacob Buchholz all tallied after halftime to help secure the outcome.
Cameron Blouvet added a goal, with Taylor Moore assisting, while Atlin Moore made four saves for the Eagles (0-6). Stephen Struckmann made six saves while Stiven Lopez chipped in a helper for Belfast (5-2).
DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT
CLASS A QUARTERFINAL
Coudersport 4, Brookville 1
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Christian Furman registered a hat trick and Coudersport tallied three second-half goals to pull away.
Furman tallied off a Jacob Hooftallen corner kick with 2:22 left in the first half before Steve Plyer answered a minute later for Brookville to force a 1-1 tie at halftime. Owen Ott notched the go-ahead goal shortly after halftime while Furman added a pair of insurance markers, both off passes from Hooftallen, for the fourth-seeded Falcons (7-7-1).
“Those two working together, obviously something was clicking there, so I’m happy about that,” Coudy coach Erich Zaun said of the Furman-Hooftallen connection. “I think we just did a good job playing as a team. I don’t think that any particular area of the field was stronger than the others.”
Rosalyn Page made a handful of big saves to help preserve the shutout. Coudy will meet top-seeded Brockway in Wednesday’s semifinal.