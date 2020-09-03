OLEAN — After a few months of participating in yoga sessions outside, participants of yoga and Tai Chi classes at the Olean Meditation Center are now invited to take off their shoes — and set up their mats inside.
That was the word from Victoria Kearns, director of the Center, who announced that Yoga with YogaBetsy and Tai Chi and Qigong with DJ Washington, as well as meditation, has resumed inside the Center located at 2275 Dugan Road.
As with many entities and organizations in the area, the Center had been closed for close to six months due to safety measures involved with stopping the spread of the pandemic.
“During the summer, yoga and meditation were offered outdoors on the Center’s portico but with fall in the air and utilizing safe precautions, all programming can be inside the center,” Kearns said. “I feel like this is a very stressful time for people, and Betsy Afton’s yoga class is really, really excellent.”
Kearns noted the first class attended by a participant is always free, but individuals are asked to make a donation of $10 for classes following that. She said the inside of the Center provides plenty of space for participants to remain socially distant from each other.
“Even if they were to stay eight feet (from each other), there is still plenty of room for everybody,” she continued.
Kearns said all are welcome to attend any of the sessions, regardless of experience levels. In addition, staff at the Center will ask participants to maintain safe-distancing inside classes and throughout the Center. While masks may not be required during classes, they must be worn in the lobby.
She said Yoga with YogaBetsy will be offered at 11 a.m. Mondays; 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and 8:30 a.m. Saturdays. Tai Chi & Qigong with DJ Washington will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Mondays.
On a related note, Kearns said the Center will also be open inside for the upcoming Soulful Expressions nine-part art series. The program begins later this month and will continue through the spring of 2021.
Kearns said all performances are free of charge and appropriate for all audiences and children.
The series are made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. The funding is administered by Tri-County Arts Council in Olean which reaches Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Funding for the series was also bolstered by Giving Tuesday donations from the community.
“Soulful Expressions highlights the intersection of mindfulness, creativity, and cultural forms of the human spirit,” said Richard Reilly, president of the Olean Meditation Center. “All performances are offered free of charge to allow everyone an opportunity to experience these great artists, which for some may otherwise have been inaccessible.’
He said Soulful Expressions’ art, music, theater, dance and photography offer a culturally and globally diverse collaborative to bring an invaluable and enriching cultural presence to Olean.
Kearns said the series kicks off with the showing of the film, “Cave of Forgotten Dreams,” at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26 in the Center. The 2010 documentary by Werner Herzog is about the Chauvet Cave in southern France which contains some of the oldest human-painted images yet discovered from 32,000 years ago.
Another presentation at the Center will be The Salvation Show at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The event will be a dramatic reading from the book of the same title and will share the trials and challenges of growing up Black in the pre-Civil Rights South.
Other Soulful Expression events will include African mask-making; a Drum and Chant interactive event; an evening of jazz by Night Fragrance; a weekend of Sufi Whirling and Meditative Dance; another weekend of classical and modern Hindu Indian dance; and a photography exhibit titled “Faces of Africa” which features the intense beauty of Africa.
On a final note, Kearns said the outside of the Center is always open to visitors to walk the beautiful walkway and trail which lead to the pond.
For more information on the classes or programs, contact the Center at 375-5550 or email oleanmeditation@gmail.com.