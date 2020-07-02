OLEAN — Olean Little League has become the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local youth baseball season, for all divisions, has officially been canceled as a result of organizational complications stemming from the virus, the league’s board announced in a Facebook post Wednesday. The board had previously canceled the t-ball division on June 16 before adding the minor, major, junior and senior leagues to the list on July 1.
“We held out hope for as long as possible that we could begin the season, even as we began to face reduced numbers/interest in playing given the current circumstances,” the post read. “But the proposed regulations and provisions as they stand now for starting up created too many variables to safely control (playing) for all children; for example; practices, equipment, sanitation, spectators, dugouts, etc.”
The board announced three options relating to previously paid registration fees: Parents/guardians can 1. Direct the fee toward a child’s registration for next season; 2. Request a refund at point of purchase (online or in person, via check); or 3. Donate it to Olean Little League to support continued costs of operation). Parents/guardians are asked to email oleanlittleleague@gmail.com by July 15 with the child’s name and option.
The board also said that it’s exploring the possibility of a Fall season, but that it’s “dependent on a lot of unknown factors, and a decision will not be made for some time. However, we want families to know that we are considering all options.”