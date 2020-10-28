OLEAN — It was the story of the Olean High boys soccer team’s season.
“We’ve been talking about how we’ve played well enough to win, and we just have to finish,” OHS coach Jim Charles recalled. “That was our problem.”
The proof came in the fact the Huskies had dropped three 1-0 decisions, including to Southwestern on Monday, and had hung tough with the Trojans in a 4-2 loss on Saturday as part of their 1-6 record.
On Tuesday, however, as Charles noted, “we were just all over it.”
Steve Hoffman (assist) and Alex Linderman each scored twice and Olean, needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, left no doubt in dispatching Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, 6-0, in a CCAA Division I West home rematch.
Joe Magro added a goal and an assist and Nate Gabler had a marker for the Huskies (2-6, 2-5). Gavin Johnson, Bryce Franklin and Logan Cowles all chipped in assists and Kyle Pockalny needed just one save to preserve the shutout.
“Last night, we played well enough to win, but we didn’t,” Charles said. “I keep saying, high effort with little reward. It was the same thing last Friday (a 1-0 loss to the same Falconer/CV team) and Saturday. Today, they finally got rewarded.”
Olean’s six goals were a season high and just three shy of what it tallied in the previous seven games combined. What was the difference between that first game with Falconer and the rematch?
“In our last game against them, we had 10 shots on goal, none of them went in, but they were point-blank,” Charles said. “You can’t teach how to be aggressive in the box, you have to be aggressive, and that was the difference tonight. We were more aggressive and took advantage of those opportunities.
Carson Olson made 12 stops for Falconer/CV (3-5).
ECIC DIVISION III Pioneer 2, Depew 1
YORKSHIRE — Nate Schwartz scored the game-winner with 1:30 remaining to lift Pioneer.
Josh Chitty collected the first goal for the Panthers (4-4), who snapped a four-game slide while topping Depew for the second time this year.
Caden Waite recorded the shutout.
ALLEGANY COUNTY DIV. II Belfast 3, Hinsdale 0
HINSDALE — Matt Weaver notched a goal and two assists and Belfast jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead en route to victory.
Stiven Lopez and Chris Weaver added the other markers for the Bulldogs (6-2), who have won four-straight and six of the last seven. Stephen Struckmann made five saves while recording the shutout.
Ethan Cashimere stopped 10 shots for Hinsdale (1-3-2).