OLEAN — The rust was evident, Dan Freeman said.
And though his Olean High girls soccer team spent plenty of time in the opposing end, “we didn’t take any real good shots on goal.”
Except for the one it scored on. And that, for right now, was enough.
Delaynie Moore scored on a long direct kick early in the second half and the goal held up as Olean, finally seeing its first action of the season, edged Fredonia, 1-0, in a CCAA West matchup at Bradner Stadium on Tuesday.
Micheyla Williams made five saves en route to a shutout for the Huskies, whose first two games were canceled due to a COVID-19 exposure within the school district, forcing Olean to start its season a week later than anticipated. In that way, OHS was merely happy to be playing again, outcome notwithstanding.
The win came against a Fredonia team that had already played three games and hadn’t lost, sporting a 2-0-1 record.
“We were just excited,” coach Dan Freeman said. “We were wondering if we were going to have a season or not. The first two games get scrubbed; you start to worry a little bit. But the girls kept saying, ‘don’t worry, we got this.’
“I’m always nervous, regardless. Definitely, we see we’ve got to work on a few things; we have a few younger girls playing up this year. But the defense did a really good job. Fredonia pressed us quite a bit, but they didn’t get much either.”
Olean turned that defense into offense as Moore came up from her defense/midfield position to tally the game’s lone marker.
“She came up and did a great job,” Freeman said. “She was probably 40 yards away and dropped it in right over top of the keeper’s head.”
Kinnan Finnegan made no saves while nearly matching the clean sheet effort for Fredonia.
CCAA WEST Falconer/CV 1, Allegany-Limestone 0, 2 OT
FALCONER — Kayla Lynn scored with two minutes remaining in the first OT period to lift Falconer/Cassadaga Valley.
Katelyn Hagstrom made eight saves to preserve the shutout while Kelsey Riordan came up with 15 saves for Allegany-Limestone (0-2-2). The Gators have surrendered just one goal in three of four games, but have no wins to show for it.
“Our defense is playing okay; combined with Kelsey, we’re playing well enough to make it hard to score,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “At this point, we’re not stringing enough passes together to consistently generate offense.
“The biggest thing right now is we’re playing with heart. It’s an uphill battle right now because other teams have that returning core of experience and we don’t. But we’re getting more with each passing game.”
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 7, Franklinville 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — Logan Fredrickson, Alyssa Williams, and Mandy Hurlburt all had a goal and an assist to power Ellicottville.
Emilee Ruiz, Harley Ficek, Elsa Woodarek and Marissa Clark each added a marker and Brooke Butler added an assist for the Eagles (4-0), who scored five second-half goals to pull away from a 2-0 halftime lead.
Jenna Hadley needed no saves to preserve the shutout. Sarah Courtney turned away 25 shots for Franklinville (2-2).
Portville 6, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 0
CATTARAUGUS — Courtney Lyle notched a pair of goals to key Portville (1-1) to its first win of the season.
Teagan Kosinski, Mallory Welty, Tori Morrow and Leah Weimer all added one marker and Faith Capito needed no saves to preserve the shutout.
Onalee Osgood racked up 26 saves in 70 minutes and Chloe Covell had two in the final 10 minutes for C-LV (0-4).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Genesee Valley 3, Bolivar-Richburg 1, 2 OT
BOLIVAR — Kayci Bigelow scored in the first OT and GV (2-1) tallied a pair of extra-session goals to secure the victory.
Maddy Mackenzie scored with 13:45 remaining in regulation to tie it and Sierra Burrows tallied off an Emera Aquila feed late in the second OT to put the game out of reach. Ashley Burrows earned the win in net.
Madigan Harris scored off a pass from twin sister McKinlee in the first half and Paige Taylor made eight stops, but Bolivar-Richburg (2-2) couldn’t hang on.
“You can’t take anything away from Genesee Valley, they kept coming at us,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “The potential was there for us to go up more (earlier in the game), but it just didn’t happen. Credit to them, they kept coming, they adjusted their gameplan along the way and it paid off.”
Fillmore 4, Cuba-Rushford 2
CUBA — Hunter Jahnke scored in the fifth minute for Cuba-Rushford, but Mallory DeRock tied it a minute later, Shelby Beardsley gave Fillmore a lead in the 10th minute and the Eagles remained up from there.
Hope Russell tallied a pair of second-half goals, Sophia Templeton had two assists and Grace Russell added a helper for Fillmore (4-0). Macie Demick added the other goal for the Rebels (1-2).
“Fillmore is tough,” said C-R coach Aaron Wight, whose team scored the first goals against Fillmore this year. “It actually took a lot of guts from our girls to hold them to four. All things considered, I’m proud of how we played.”
Preslee Miller made four saves for Fillmore while Tara Duvall stopped 14 shots for C-R.
Hinsdale 1, Wellsville 1, 2OT
WELLSVILLE — Lindsey Veno tallied for Hinsdale (0-2-1) while Jaylynn Mess found the equalizer for Hinsdale. No other information was made available to the Times Herald.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover/Whitesville 8, Scio 0
ANDOVER — Kennedy Bledsoe (assist) recorded a hat trick and Zoey Lee had two goals and an assist to power Andover/Whitesville.
Kelsie Niedermaier added a goal and two assists while Rachel Jackson and Gabrielle Terhune both found the back of the net and Grace Fry chipped in two helpers for A/W (2-0). Liv Simon earned the shutout with two saves.
Scio fell to 0-2-1.