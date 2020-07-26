ELMA — The Olean 1854 FC soccer team was issued a new — and unexpected — task this summer: playing at Sahlen’s Sports Park as part of the eight-team adult division of the Sahlen’s Cup.
And though its surroundings and the challenges that come with them, such as playing on Sahlen’s turf fields under the scorching July heat, are relatively new, the results, so far, have been largely the same.
Olean jumped out to a 3-0 lead before overcoming the high temperatures, a couple of injuries and a questionable officiating call to down Dutch United, 3-2, in its second Sahlen’s Cup matchup of the season on Saturday. It’s now 2-0 on the year after receiving goals from Camren Larabee (Cuba-Rushford), Caleb Holmes (Cuba-Rushford) and what proved to be the game-winner from Todd Smith (Bradford).
“We got out to a 3-0 lead … and then kind of fell asleep,” veteran Olean player Ryan Arvin said. “Once you score a goal, within five minutes, (that’s when) you’re most likely to give one up. And it was maybe two minutes after, we fell asleep and they kind of got one back.”
Still up 3-1, 1854 FC then had a man sent off and suffered a pair of injuries before a handball call in the box gave Dutch United a penalty kick, which it connected on to cut the deficit to 3-2. But Olean, now in Year 3 as an organization after back-to-back first place divisional finishes in the Buffalo and District Soccer League, managed to hang on.
“We ended up pulling it out,” Arvin said. “Devon Kinney dropped back to centerback and did a good job; he put in a really good shift.
“We played with 10 and then basically were down to one sub with the injuries. We had to grind it out. It wasn’t as hot as the first week, but it’s not easy to play on the turf in the middle of the summer. We’ve got Coty Winchell (Belfast) and the Holmes brothers (Caleb and Carl), they’re just constantly getting behind you, and they’re hard to deal with.”
Rob Wight (Cuba-Rushford), Carl Holmes and Zack Linderman (Olean) picked up assists while former Allegany-Limestone star Conner Golley earned the win with seven saves.
“It wasn’t pretty,” Arvin acknowledged. “Well, it was pretty, and then we tried to lose it.”
Olean returns to action next Saturday in a matchup against the Williamsville Willies (2-0-1).