Positive COVID-19 tests within the Olean City Central School District disrupted the school’s first full week of fall sports events, with all games cancelled through Wednesday.
All school activities from the weekend through at least Wednesday are cancelled after a student tested positive on Saturday, followed by a staff member on Sunday. School facilities are closed to allow for contact tracing through the county health department and deep cleaning.
Olean athletic director Steve Anastasia said the events may or may not be rescheduled.
“At this point, I have no bussing or fields left to make up games,” Anastasia said in an email to the Times Herald. “This could last longer than Wednesday, so for right now, they are just cancelled. Hopefully we can resume with athletics on Thursday.”
Olean did not play in Saturday’s consolation game of the Allegany-Limestone Gator Cup boys soccer tournament following the school’s first positive test.
Other impacted varsity events include: boys soccer vs. Falconer on Monday at Southwestern on Wednesday; girls tennis at Jamestown on Monday and vs. Fredonia on Tuesday; girls soccer vs. Falconer on Tuesday; girls swimming at Allegany-Limestone Tuesday; and cross country vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville, Allegany-Limestone and Salamanca on Tuesday.