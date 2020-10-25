LAKEWOOD — The Olean High boys soccer team is in the midst of trying to play catch-up.
After kicking off the New York portion of the Big 30 soccer season on Oct. 2, the Huskies were forced to take the next 12 days off in an already-abbreviated campaign due to a COVID-19 exposure within the school district.
Now, they’re trying to get those games in at seemingly every available opportunity. And they’re starting to feel the effects of a now-highly chaotic schedule.
Southwestern jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, scoring in the second and 16th minute, and maintained the advantage in topping Olean, 4-2, in a CCAA Division I West matchup on Saturday.
It was the second game in as many nights for the Huskies (1-5), who’d dopped a 1-0 decision to Falconer/Cassadaga Valley the night before, and their fifth in the previous 10 days. It also continued a taxing stretch of four games in five days for OHS, which will meet Southwestern again tonight and Falconer/CV tomorrow.
“We fought hard to make it 2-1 with 21 minutes left,” OHS coach Jim Charles said. “But playing Friday then (Saturday) was beginning to show. We were gassed. We tried our best, but we were just tired. We had a couple guys get injured and were again without two starters (due to undisclosed team reasons).”
McKay Young, Max Vaughn assist), Drew Keppel and Simon Pirrello all tallied for the Trojans (4-3, 4-2). Joe Magro collected both goals, one on a penalty kick and the other off a feed from Al Linderman, for Olean.
“They scored two goals late to seal the deal,” Charles continued.
NON-LEAGUE
Maple Grove 2, Allegany-Limestone 0
ALLEGANY — A night after settling for a weather-shortened tie, Allegany-Limestone was handed just its second loss of the season.
Tristan Spillane and Drew Kelemen both tallied second-half goals as Maple Grove remained unbeaten at 7-0. Spillane scored in the 44th minute while Kelemen added the insurance marker 12 minutes later off a feed from Nick Golando.
The Gators (8-2-1 overall) remain atop the Section 6 Class B-1 standings at 6-0-1 while Maple Grove currently paces Class C at 4-0.