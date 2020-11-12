OLEAN — Over the past several days, students at elementary campuses in the Olean City School District have worked on art projects to brighten up Veterans Day for elderly veterans residing in nursing facilities.
The artwork sent from children at Washington West Elementary School was very much appreciated by veterans at Eden Heights of Olean Assisted Living and Memory Care who received them on Wednesday, staff report.
Washington West Principal Lauren Stuff said one of the art projects depicting pictures of poppies was made by children in a kindergarten classroom, while another was made by first grade students who are doing 100% remote school work.
“Our art teacher sent a lesson to our 100% remote learners about poppies and the meaning behind them, all while incorporating key concepts and skills associated with the elementary art curriculum,” Stuff said in an email to Superintendent Rick Moore.
She said the class created poppy field landscape paintings, in part, as they are an “important symbol of remembrance of how the lives and service of others, while sometimes resulting in the loss of loved ones, will also support the continuation of beauty and life as seen in the vibrant colors of the poppy field.”
At Eden Heights, staff member Laurie Donner said the children’s pictures were enjoyed by the seven veterans who reside at the facility.
“They were very pleased because we can’t do all that pomp and circumstance with parades and so on” because of the pandemic, Donner explained. “We had an intimate gathering, which was kind of a round robin type of discussion sharing the branch of military they served under. For the most part, they were happy to share their stories.”
Donner said the activities director provided cupcakes and punch for the veterans while they looked through letters, as well as the artwork provided by the school children.
“We also received some beautifully framed flags (made by the children) and the insert inside said ‘A hero lives here,’” Donner added. “They were very touched by those and they will be hanging in their rooms.
“You know, anything young, they light up,” she said of the veterans. “They truly appreciate being remembered.”
Donner said the veterans at Eden Heights represent the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps.