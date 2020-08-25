Two local drug and alcohol treatment centers were recently recognized as among America’s best addiction treatment centers in 2020.
Recognized in a Newsweek article “Get Your Life Back,” was the Council on Addiction Recovery Services, Inc. or CAReS in Olean. Recognized in Pennsylvania was the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, Inc. in Bradford. The local agencies were listed among the top facilities in 20 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers.
They were selected through a survey conducted by the global market research firm Statista Inc. The selection was based on quality of service, reputation and accreditation relative to in-state competition, said officials with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
At CAReS, executive director Mike Prutsman said the agency’s Supportive Living Program came in at number nine and Westons Manor came in at number 10 out of the top 16 facilities.
“Since they have been our sole residential programs until recently, we can actually say that 100% of our programs placed in the top 10,” Prutsman said.
Prutsman said he was notified by an email from Statista earlier this month that his agency had been selected.
“It’s a peer review type of thing,” he said. In addition, he said SAMHSA is a “federal agency that basically pays for a lot of the treatment services.”
Prutsman said he doesn’t think it is all that unusual that two facilities in the Twin Tiers have been recognized, and needed, among providers in urban areas.
“It’s probably more about it being rural Appalachia, than the proximity to an urban area” such as Buffalo, he explained. “Particularly with the opioid and methamphetamine epidemics … it’s impacting rural communities more than other epidemics have, this one has been more widespread.
“It’s good that we’re able to provide high-quality services,” he added.
At Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services in Bradford, executive director Angela Eckstrom said the agency was honored to be acknowledged for its services. The agency was named number 12 out of the top facilities in the commonwealth.
“I would say we are honored to be recognized for the work we do here at ADAS,” Eckstrom said. “We strive to bring the highest quality, evidenced-based, trauma-informed care to the individuals we serve. We have an awesome team of dedicated staff that go above and beyond every day to make sure we are serving all in our care with the compassion and hope they deserve.”
The other 18 states listed in the survey are Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.