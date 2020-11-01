OLEAN — After needing overtime in each of its previous two games, the Olean High girls soccer team had little problem on Saturday.
The result was the same, however: another victory.
Liv Kratts and Alexis Gibbons scored just five and seven minutes in, respectively, and the Huskies maintained that control in downing Jamestown, 4-0, in a CCAA West matchup. The game was called 20 minutes early due to injuries suffered by Jamestown that made it difficult for the Raiders to field a full 11.
Madison Jones assisted Kratts while Gibbons was aided by younger sister Emily. In the second half, the Huskies doubled their lead on markers from Emily Gibbons and Jones, with Kratts and Jez Fayson assisting. Micheyla Williams and Hayleigh Federowicz needed just one combined save for the shutout.
“We played very well,” said OHS coach Dan Freeman, whose team moved to 8-1-1. “We moved the ball around pretty easily and finished when we needed to.”
Haileigh Rhodes made 11 saves for Jamestown (0-8-2).
CCAA WEST Allegany-Limestone 6, Dunkirk 2
DUNKIRK — Olivia Paterniti registered two goals and Payton Fortuna piled up a goal and three assists to power Allegany-Limestone.
Kylie Kiener, Janie Missel (assist) and Jillian Walsh all added markers and Kristen McMullen handed out an assist for the Gators, who fell behind 1-0 before scoring the next four goals, two on either side of halftime, to take control.
Kelsey Riordan made one save for A-L (4-6-2), which has won three of its last four contests following a 1-5-2 start. Brianna Casey and Siera Jacques had the goals while Summer Clark made eight saves for the Marauders (0-9-1).
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 3, Randolph 1, OT
RANDOLPH — After topping Randolph, 3-0, earlier in the year, Ellicottville fell into a 1-0 hole before finding its offense in overtime.
Ashley Crouse gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead just a minute into the second half before Mandy Hurlburt scored off a Jocelyn Wyatt pass 14 minutes to tie it and eventually force the extra session. Brooke Butler then tallied the go-ahead goal while Audrey Hurlburt added an insurance marker, with Mandy Hurlburt assisting.
Jenna Hadley made six saves for the Eagles, who remained unbeaten (12-0) with their second OT win of the year.
Salamanca 1, Franklinville 0
SALAMANCA — Mariah Downey tallied off a Ryleigh John feed in the 30th minute of the first half and the goal held up for Salamanca.
Makenzie needed just one save to help preserve the shutout for the Warriors (5-3). Franklinville fell to 3-7.
Portville 5, Gowanda/Pine Valley 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Teagan Kosinski notched a pair of goals and Portville rattled off four second-half markers to pull away from a tight 1-0 advantage.
Olivia Dean scored in the 34th minute to give the Panthers that lead and later added an assist. Kosinski and Mallory Welty tallied five minutes apart in the second half to extend it and Kosinski and Torianne Morrow (from Felicia Capito) scored in the 30th and 31st minutes to put the game away.
Faith Capito made two saves in a shutout effort for Portville (6-3).
NON-LEAGUE Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Andover/Whitesville 2
ANDOVER — Andover/Whitesville rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit before ultimately falling short.
Tied 2-2, Lily Rexford scored off a Kylie Williamson pass later in the second half and Canisteo-Greenwood held on from there. Rexford and Williamson tallied in the 15th and 39th minutes to stake C/G to its initial lead. Zoey Lee and Kennedy Bledoes both found the back of the net to even it for Andover/Whitesville.
Destiny Reese made five saves for C/G while Livia Simon turned away seven shots for the Panthers (6-2).
Genesee Valley 2, Belfast 1
BELFAST — Emera Aquila’s late-game heroics helped Genesee Valley rally from a 1-0 deficit to snap a two-game slide.
With the Jaguars down 1-0 late, Aquila first scored off a Laura Haggstrom pass to tie it in the 30th minute and then notched the go-ahead goal five minutes later to turn a would-be loss into a dramatic victory.
Mary Hamer scored late in the first half, with Alicia Borden assisting, for Belfast, which held onto that lead until the final 10 minutes. Ashley Burrows made four saves for GV (6-3) while Katlin Sadler stopped nine shots for Belfast (6-3).