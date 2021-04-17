(Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series previewing the Olean 1854 FC men’s amateur soccer team’s upcoming season. Today: Olean’s excitement for 2021 after losing last year due to the pandemic.)
OLEAN — In the end, there was a consolation prize.
Two months after the Buffalo and District Soccer League’s 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after it had made peace with the fact it wouldn’t be taking the field until 2021, Olean 1854 FC was able to salvage the summer, taking part in the “Sahlen’s Cup” adult league at Sahlen’s Sports Park in Elma.
Olean made the most of the eight-week venture, designed in response to “moderate-risk” sports being greenlit to resume competition, going 5-2-1 while defeating Polonia, 2-1, in the third-place contest in late August.
It was soccer, yes, an opportunity to play after all hope had seemed lost.
But it wasn’t the BDSL.
And that’s why it’s so eager to return to the pitch this spring.
The last time it played in a BDSL match, Olean edged Lykan United, 1-0, for the 1st Division championship, capping an undefeated summer (11-0-3) that included both a regular season and playoff title and a promotion to the Championship Division, the second-highest notch on the BDSL stratum, behind the Premier.
Now, nearly 21 months since that day, it’s finally getting its chance to play at the circuit’s elite level, as the BDSL resumes competition — with division placement carrying over from last year — on May 2.
“THE WHOLE league, the teams and the hierarchy in the league … everyone’s just excited to be back,” said Olean manager Mike Martel, whose club is entering its third campaign since joining the league in 2018. “I think everyone after last year is like, ‘wow, we’ve really missed it.’
“Definitely, the excitement about being promoted didn’t go away at all. Especially having that year off we had last year, I think it just made it so we’re even more looking forward to moving up a division.”
Two weeks before its start, Olean is feeling invigorated … and understandably so.
Martel’s team, after opening the season on May 2 against Roos FC at the Olean Intermediate Middle School, will get to play its four remaining home games on the turf field at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex (getting to move in, due to the pandemic, after Bona’s spring semester comes to a close). Additionally, it has a new light blue-and-white-striped kit for 2021, adopting a “little different, a little fresher” look from the previous two seasons.
Then, too, it’s no longer the only BDSL team from the Cattaraugus-Chautauqua area, adding a neighbor in Southern Tier FC, based in Fredonia, which will compete in the 2nd Division this summer.
“We’re actually scrimmaging them on Sunday over at Allegany-Limestone (in what is being billed as an Interstate 86 preseason friendly),” Martel said. “It’s good to see just a little more expansion outside of the Buffalo suburbs, so that’s exciting.”
Mostly, though, 1854 FC is excited for what will undoubtedly be an uptick in competition.
DESPITE being new to its level in each of its first two seasons — it played in the 2nd Division in 2018 before being promoted to the 1st Division a year later — Olean has done (almost) nothing but win, following an 11-2-1 finish in Year 1 with that 11-0-3 mark in 2019. And it’s not only flourished, it’s dominated, with a goal differential of 38 in 2018 (45-7) and 28 (45-17) a year later.
Olean, with a roster comprised mostly of former Big 30 standouts, fully expects to compete for another league title, this time at the Championship level (more on that in Part 2). But it likes the idea of having to earn those victories a little more, of truly being tested, in 2021.
“Honestly, we’re expecting close matches,” Martel said. “I think all 11 matches that we play in league play this year will be 1-0, 3-2, 2-1 kind of matches. A lot of people were saying, ‘oh, you were winning matches 5-0, 6-0 and that’s exciting,’ but honestly, as a team, you want to be playing in close matches more because it is just better soccer.
“That’s what we’re looking forward to, is just better soccer and better competition.”
Yes, Olean, four years (and three seasons) in, is already a powerhouse on the pitch.
Its next goal is try to increase its exposure in the community and the fan turnout at home games, and it’s already made a couple of key steps in that direction, creating its own website separate from the league’s (olean1854fc.com), growing its Twitter presence (@Olean1854FC) and even creating its own team store through the Sports Locker.
“That’s the one thing I’m trying to figure out is the whole marketing thing,” a retired Olean public school teacher. “I’m not a marketing guy, I was a math teacher. I’m still trying to figure out how we get the advertisement of ‘come out and see a game and just enjoy some soccer for a couple hours’ and how we get people to be aware.
“We’re trying some different avenues — the social media and hopefully through (the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce). But we’re getting there and hopefully we can gain a few (more fans this summer).”
