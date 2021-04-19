(Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series previewing the Olean 1854 FC men’s amateur soccer team’s upcoming season. Today: A look at Olean’s roster.)
OLEAN — Back is its top player from its 1st Division championship team in 2019.
Also returning are the two players who scored in its 2-1 victory in the third-place game of the Sahlen’s Cup League from last summer.
Again wearing the light blue and white of the Olean 1854 FC soccer team is, well, just about everybody.
Olean welcomes back 13 players from its dual-title (both regular season and playoffs) squad two years ago, including the league’s second-leading scorer, Coty Winchell (43 points), who totaled 17 goals and nine assists. It’s also returning five players who joined the club for its summer in the Sahlen’s Cup circuit after the 2020 BDSL season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighted by former two-time Big 30 Player of the Year Adam Enders and Section 6 record-holder Conner Golley.
In total, then, it has 18 players (of 20 on its roster) with at least one summer of experience under the 1854 name and around eight who have been with the program since its origins in the spring of 2018. And that’s the squad with whom it will roll into the 2021 BDSL season, Olean’s first in the highly competitive Championship Division after being promoted in ‘19.
“Thirteen of the guys were with the team two years ago when we were playing in the BDSL, so that means we have seven new faces,” Olean manager Mike Martel noted. “But (five) of those were guys that played with them last year in the Sahlen’s Cup, and it ended up being like a trial for them almost.
“(It was a) ‘how are you going to integrate with us and are you worthy’ king of thing. A lot of those guys worked out, so they stuck with us and now they’re on the team this year.”
THREE years later, Olean 1854 FC has taken on an almost exclusively local look.
Sixteen of its 20 players are former Big 30 standouts, with that group divided between the ‘young guns’ (having graduated in the last five years) and veterans.
Included in the former are Enders (midfielder, Belfast), Golley (goalkeeper, Allegany-Limestone), T.J. Magro (midfielder, Olean) and J.T. Magro (defense, Olean) and their younger brother, newcomer Joe Magro (midfielder, Olean). Among the latter category are Jess Anderson (defense, Olean), player/coach Pete Coate (midfielder, Allegany-Limestone), Steve DeGroff (Allegany-Limestone), Carl Holmes (forward, Cuba-Rushford), Caleb Holmes (midfielder, Cuba-Rushford), player/coach Devin Kinney (Hinsdale), Cameron Larabee (midfielder, Cuba-Rushford), Tyler Landries (Genesee Valley, midfielder), Brandon Morrow (midfielder, Portville), Rob Wight (defense, Cuba-Rushford) and Winchell (forward/Belfast).
Olean also has its St. Bonaventure connection intact with third-year player and head men’s soccer coach Kwame Oduro (forward), his assistants Ryan Arvin (defense) and newcomer Alex Suprise (defense) and former Bona player and current Cuba-Rushford boys coach Nick Perillo (midfielder).
Behind many of these names, Martel’s squad has been tremendously successful in the BDSL, forging a two-year record of 22-2-4, with two trips to the division title game (2nd in 2018, 1st in ‘19) and one postseason championship. And with so many established players back from a group that was hardly even tested in 2019, it has every intention of competing for the top spot in the Championship Division this summer.
THE BDSL is comprised of six divisions, with the Championship serving as the best of the mid-level groupings in the circuit. The only higher division is the Premier, which, according to the league’s website, is the one that consists of many current and former highly regarded college players and coaches.
And that’s 1854’s goal for the coming season: to earn its third promotion in as many seasons and get the call to the Premier Division. It can do that by either winning the regular season or postseason title (previously, both playoff finalists and the third-place finisher earned a promotion to the next level).
“I think that’s the mindset of everyone going in,” said Martel, whose team opens on Sunday, May 2, against Roos FC at Allegany-Limestone (4 p.m.) before playing its final four home games at St. Bonaventure’s Marra Athletics Complex. “A lot of the guys are saying, ‘let’s get to the Premier, let’s get to the Prem.’
“There’s definitely a mindset on the team of we think the games are going to be closer, for sure (Olean went 11-0-3 in 2019, winning by an average margin of 4.1-1.5), but we think we can win those games and we definitely have the mindset of we want to be promoted again. We want to get to the Prem.”
