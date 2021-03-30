OLEAN — Six students from Olean High School’s Distributive Educational Clubs of America (DECA) organization found success during the recent 2021 New York State Career Conference.
Administrators said the six students competed virtually and their performance “was amazing.”
It was noted that there were many factors that had to happen this year for the Olean students to find success, including testing at the Regional level. The six students performed academically so well at this level that they had earned a spot to compete at the New York State level.
For the New York State competition, the students had to test again in their competitive area and then do a virtual role play, it was noted. All competitors were given a scenario that needed to be solved, and the students had to individually and professionally share his or her ideas and plans within a video. Students had to then upload a video to their advisors, Sue Frentz and Christine Stavish. The advisors then had to review the video and upload the students’ complete video to the judges, who are experts in the area.
Administrators said this was not an easy task for the students as the competitors were timed while reviewing and dissecting a business scenario. After digesting all the material, the students had only one opportunity to create their video for the judges to critique. Most of the students had to perform twice as they were given two different scenarios to share their business expertise. This was Aaron Aiello’s first year competing in DECA, and the district is proud to share how well he did at the Regional Level to land a competitive spot at DECA’s State Competition.
Aaron competed in Food Marketing, and the district is anxious for him to compete again when he is a senior. It is hoped that next year will give the DECA students an opportunity to compete live and in Rochester once again.
Aiden Butler competed in the Accounting area and received a medal for placing in the Top 10 in his testing area. This is Aiden’s second year in DECA, and the district is very proud of his performance at this year’s State competition.
This was also Chance Padlo’s first year competing in DECA. Not only did Chance perform well at the Regional DECA level, he was also able to go to State competition and receive a Top 10 medal for Principles of Business Management and Administration for his awesome performance on the test that he had taken. Chance is a sophomore, and the district is optimistic that he will continue to perform and do a great job in his junior and seniors years at school.
Sara Thomas also made the school proud of her achievements. She received a medal for placing in the Top 10 for Restaurant and Food Service competitive area. In addition, she placed in the top for her second role play, or scenario, and she earned a medal for overall placing in the Top 10 for Restaurant and Food Service. It is hoped she will join again next year to attend Nationals.
Lastly, two competitors from the school are going to the International Career DECA Conference, which will be held digitally and virtually in Anaheim, Calif. They are
Yuki Wada received third overall in the Apparel and Accessories Marketing area. Yuki excelled in his marketing test and in both role plays. Marina Heister received third overall in the Sports and Entertainment Marketing testing area. Marina also made the school proud as she was inducted in the NYS DECA Honor Society. Marina earned this honor by being enrolled in DECA for three years, taking business classes, competing at the State level, being involved in activities at her home school and by her excellent academic performance at Olean High School.
Administrators said all six of the students should be commended for their hard work during this difficult time. They persevered and did an awesome job, administrators remarked.