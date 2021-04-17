OGH receives donation for new wheelchairs

OLEAN — Olean General Hospital recently received $10,000 from the Olean Area Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired to purchase eight additional Staxi wheelchairs.
Unlike typical wheelchairs, these are easier to clean, have an anti-tip design, a never fail break and make transporting a much more pleasurable experience, officials said.
“We would like to thank Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Area Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired for supporting Olean General Hospital in a generous way,” said Steve Jackson, OGH Foundation president. “It has been a blessing to work with Julie Hall and her board of directors to find the right project to support. How wonderful it is when two like-minded missions join together and serve our community.”
Hall, executive director of Olean Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, said, “Interfaith Caregivers, together with the Olean Area Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, recognizes that we are all deeply committed to the residents of our community and work toward achieving the best care and quality of life for the citizens in the greater Olean area.”