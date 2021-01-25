Some observations from the Chiefs 38-24 win over the Bills in Sunday night’s American Football Conference Championship Game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium:
FIRST, SOME thoughts in the short-term:
— Coach Sean McDermott made an embarrassing gaffe before a national TV audience.
Buffalo had just scored to make it 38-21with just over four minutes remaining and rather than kick the extra point to make it a two-possession game, he inexplicably opted to go for two. Josh Allen’s pass fell incomplete and it remained a 17-point margin.
That mistake was immediately bold-faced when the Bills recovered the ensuing onside kick and, had they booted the extra point, they could have made it a one-possession game with a quick touchdown and two-point conversion.
The focus on McDermott’s error only abated because Buffalo botched the possession and settled for a field goal.
Still, that’s not the type of blunder you expect from a high school coach, let alone an NFL head man.
— Speaking of McDermott, he had to be seething at his team’s unhinged performance in the late going.
First, Allen lost his poise after being sacked for an 18-yard loss and threw the ball at the helmet of Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor, who promptly retaliated. Both Allen and Okafor were tagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Then, in a related skirmish, Bills tackle Dion Dawkins and guard John Feliciano were flagged for unnecessary roughness.
The four personal fouls were offsetting, even though Buffalo was guilty of three of them, but the whole incident was embarrassing and had to anger and frustrate McDermott, a stickler for self control.
THEN, IN the long-term:
— Allen’s incredible improvement this season is the biggest reason for Buffalo’s 15-4 record that tied for the best in franchise history with the 1990 and ‘91 teams that lost in Super Bowls XXV and XXVI.
But his playoff performances have not been at the level he played this regular season.
His numbers aren’t horrendous in the postseason. In four games he’s completed 61 percent of his passes, averaging 216 passing yards with five touchdowns and only one interception that wasn’t his fault, 11 sacks and a respectable 88 passer rating.
His real problem has been playoff-game decision-making.
Allen lost 15 and 18 yards on two of the four sacks that he took mostly because he refused to give up on a play and kept retreating. Those kinds of mistakes are drive-killers, especially in the postseason where every possession has such value.
— Given how Allen improved after his first two seasons, he’ll get past those flawed decisions.
Buffalo’s running game?
Not so much.
In last year’s playoff loss to the Texans in Houston, Allen was the Bills’ leading rusher with 92 yards on nine carries.
Against the Chiefs, he again topped Buffalo in rushing, this time with 88 yards on seven carries.
Just a thought, having your quarterback be the leading rusher in a postseason game isn’t the recipe for long-term health.
Last night, the Bills two running backs, Devin Singletary and T.J. Yeldon, combined for 32 yards on nine carries. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had two for nine.
Injured rookie Zack Moss is a work in progress but, in 14 games including one playoff, he produced 623 yards running and receiving with five touchdowns.
But it’s not too soon to wonder about second-year pro Devin Singletary. Last season he totaled 1,103 yards, including a playoff game (833 on the ground, 270 receiving) with four TDs.
This year, his numbers were close, 1,063 yards (750 rushing, 313 receiving) with four touchdowns but he was nowhere near elusive as he was as a rookie and his future is very much in question.
And, one thing’s certain, if the Bills hope to get past the AFC Championship Game, they had best find a running game and fast … it’s not fair that Allen has to do both.
