To say the least, this has been a bizarre countdown to the Bills’ 61st season in the era of Covid-19.
No organized team activities (OTAs), no preseason games and a gag order on some of what happens in training camp. On the list of subjects that may not be reported upon by the media is where players are slotted on which units.
Thus, with practices closed to the public and no benefit of exhibition contests, assessing where the Bills are is a bit speculative even for members of the press attending workouts.
For instance, Buffalo’s biggest question this season is whether quarterback Josh Allen will take another much-needed step forward in his third campaign and generate the consistent offense that was lacking a year ago.
Unfortunately, as with every other NFL team, the closest the Bills come to game experience is intrasquad scrimmages which only tell so much. It’s hard to assess Allen’s progress when he’s working against Buffalo’s second-team defense.
That said, with the Bills facing a roster cut from the current 78 to 53 players on Saturday at 4 p.m., here are some observations as their season opener against the Jets in Orchard Park looms 12 days away:
1. Kicking switchWaiving veteran place-kicker Stephen Hauschka wasn’t a surprise, given the selection of Tyler Bass of Georgia Southern in the sixth round of April’s draft, but it’s not without risk.
The 35-year-old Hauschka was on Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning team and signed with Buffalo in 2017, making 88 percent of his kicks that season. But, the last two years, his percentage slipped under 79 percent and, tellingly, he was only 5-of-12 at 50 yards or more over that span. Also his kickoff-touchback percentage ranked in the bottom half of the NFL.
Bass is clearly superior in that area, based on leg strength, but his field goal accuracy under game pressure remains to be seen.
Rookie kickers, historically, are a dice roll.
Waiving Hauschka, who will surely find another job, will save the Bills just under $5 million against the salary cap between this season and next, but that’s not the reason kickers are cut. Their jobs are tenuous. If missed kicks cost a game, teams can live with that, but have it happen twice or more in a season and they’re often waived.
The decision by coach Sean McDermott and his staff will be scrutinized all season.
2. Wide receiver glutCutdown day will be interesting because there are so many viable candidates at wide receiver. Trade acquisition Stefon Diggs, returnees John Brown and Cole Beasley, fourth-round draft pick Gabriel Davis and return specialist Andre Roberts are locks.
Then what?
Four wideouts could then be competing for one spot: Robert Foster, Isaiah McKenzie, Duke Williams and sixth-round draft choice Isaiah Hodgins. The Bills like Hodgins and might be reluctant to waive him and risk losing the rookie before he could be added to the practice squad. Williams qualifies for that option, Foster and McKenzie don’t.
3. What about tight end?The Bills are enamored with second-year pro Dawson Knox, who never caught a touchdown pass at Mississippi, because of his size (6-foot-4, 255 pounds) and athleticism. Last season he caught 28 balls, two for touchdowns. But he also dropped 10 of the 26 the Bills endured – second-worst in the NFL – hardly helping Allen’s numbers.
Still, Knox looms as the starter with Tyler Kroft, signed as a free agent last season, missing half last year with a foot injury.
4. Moss the real dealTime might well indicate that Buffalo’s third-round pick in the 2020 draft was its best. Rookie Utah running back Zack Moss (5-foot-9, 225 pounds) has shown himself to be a perfect complement to elusive starter Devin Singletary. Moss, a power back, can also be shifty and has proven to be a capable pass receiver. Don’t be surprised if he comes close to sharing snaps with Singletary.
5. Where will Ford play?As a second-round draft pick in 2019, Cody Ford was flagged for a blindside block in overtime of last year’s playoff loss at Houston that knocked the Bills out of field goal position and cost him $28,000.
Ford bounced between guard and tackle as a rookie, but settled into the latter after an ankle injury suffered by starter Ty Nsekhe. This season, with right guard Jon Feliciano suffering from a torn pectoral muscle, Ford (6-foot-4, 330 pounds) might bump inside one position, though McDermott has yet to decide.
6. Is there concern about defensive tackle?The Bills have six defensive tackles on the roster – Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Vincent Taylor, Vernon Butler, Tanzel Smart and Justin Zimmer – and the latter four are new. With Star Lotuleilei having opted out due to Covid-19 and Phillips coming off knee surgery, Buffalo has tried out several tackles. Maybe it’s just due diligence but it also could indicate that free agents Taylor and Butler have underperformed.
7. Vulnerability at linebackerOf all the positions on the team, this is the one most at risk. Should either Tremaine Edmunds or Matt Milano become injured, the Bills are in serious trouble. A.J. Klein, signed to replace the retired Lorenzo Alexander, is a journeyman while fellow free agent Tyler Matakevich is a star special-teamer.
Vosean Joseph, Del’Shawn Phillips and Corey Thompson have combined to play in 18 NFL games with one start … all by Thompson, which is why Carolina’s Andre Smith was acquired for an undisclosed draft choice on Monday afternoon.
8. Cornerback concerns?Buffalo has seven corners on the roster, one of them Pro Bowler Tre’Davious White. Last year’s starter on the opposite side, Levi Wallace, returns but he was in a tight competition with free agent Josh Norman. However, Norman, a former first-round draft choice, has missed practice with a hamstring problem, a brutal injury for a corner.
E.J. Gaines was a Covid-19 opt-out and Taron Johnson is locked at nickel back.
That leaves Brian Allen, Cam Lewis and Dane Jackson in reserve and might be why the Bills have reportedly tried out several free agent cornerbacks.
