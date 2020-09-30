DUKE CENTER, Pa. — The Otto-Eldred volleyball team earned a league match sweep over Coudersport Wednesday, sweeping the Falcons (25-21, 25-20, 27-25).
Emmalee Sheeler tallied 18 assists during the win along with six digs and one ace, while Reilly Raught posted six kills, six blocks, five aces and three digs. Haley Cousins came up with eight digs, seven kills and one ace and Morgan Dalton added seven kills, four aces and three digs for the Lady Terrors (6-1, 6-0).
For Coudy (5-4, 5-3), Liz Frame scored 12 points to go along with 17 assists, three aces, two digs and two kills and Paige Watson came up with eight kills, three digs and one ace. Sarah Atherholt recorded four kills, two digs and two blocks and Makenzie Gentzyel added two digs and one kill.
NORTH TIER Oswayo Valley 3, Austin 0
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Oswayo Valley cruised to a three-set sweep (25-8, 25-15, 25-10) over Austin, led by Jadyn Brabham’s 11 digs, 10 kills, five aces and two blocks.
Johanna Dickerson added eight digs, seven assists, five kills, four aces and one block for OV (6-1, 4-1). Macy West added seven digs, four kills, four blocks and three aces.
Austin fell to 0-7.
Northern Potter 3, Port Allegany 1
ULYSSES, Pa. — After a third-set loss, Northern Potter (3-6) responded in the fourth to dispatch Port, 25-17, 25-21, 28-30, 25-19.
Port Allegany fell to 2-6.
Galeton 3, Cameron County 1
GALETON, Pa. — Galeton won the final three sets to top Cameron County in four, 16-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20.
Cameron County fell to 6-5 (4-3 in-league).