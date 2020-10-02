SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Otto-Eldred maintained its unblemished North Tier League volleyball record with a back-and-forth, 3-2 win (21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 15-10) over host Oswayo Valley on Thursday.
Haley Cousins and Emmalee Sheeler each posted double-doubles for the Lady Terrors (7-1, 7-0). Sheeler had 30 assists and 12 digs, while Cousins (3 aces) added 15 digs and 11 kills. Reilly Raught (3 aces) notched 11 kills, eight digs and eight blocks.
For Oswayo Valley (6-2, 4-2), Jadyn Brabham logged 23 digs and 19 kills, while MacKenzie
George (8 points) registered 13 assists, 14 digs, an ace and a block.
NORTH TIER Galeton 3, Austin 0
GALETON, Pa. — Austin’s Marah Fowler registered a double-double with 11 assists and 10 digs, but Galeton won in a sweep (25-16, 25-13, 25-14).
Shaylynn Nichols added 10 digs for Austin (0-8, 0-7), while Ella Brewer had eight digs. Kendra Valenti notched five kills in the loss.
Cameron County 3, Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES, Pa. — Kaelee Bresslin recorded a match-high 10 kills as Cameron County swept, 25-16, 25-14, 25-21.
Breslin also had five digs for the Raiders (7-5, 5-3), while Hailey Hilfiger had nine kills and a pair of digs. Morgan Lorenzo had eight kills and five digs, and setter Reggie Goodrow amassed 29 assists.
Northern Potter (3-6, 2-5) picked up five kills and 21 digs from Abbie Cady and 23 digs from Courtney Martin. Madison Hoopes added four kills and 16 digs for the Lady Panthers, while Rebecca Martin pieced together 12 digs, six kills and a pair of blocks.
Coudersport 3, Smethport 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Paige Watson registered nine kills and five digs as the Coudersport swept Smethport (25-13, 25-14, 25-21).
Liz Frame added 14 assists and seven digs for Coudy (6-4), while Sarah Atherholt added eight digs, seven kills and three blocks. Bella Butler had seven digs and seven kills.
For Smethport (1-8), Baylee Fitzsimmons had 14 digs and four aces, while Madi Faes had seven digs, five assists and two aces. Elizabeth Hungiville notched five aces, while Kaylee Swanson had seven digs.
NON-LEAGUE Elk County Catholic 3, Port Allegany 0
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Leading Elk County Catholic to a road sweep (25-23, 25-12, 25-20), Maddie Marzullo had eight kills, while Brooke Bauer had seven.
Julia Aikens added six kills, while Gabby Weisner secured five. Moira Stanisch racked up 25 assists and four aces, while Tami Geci supplied 20 digs.
Jade Evens had four kills and three digs for Port (2-7), while Marah Rush tallied 11 assists and seven digs. Shannon Curfman registered five blocks, four aces and a pair of kills, while Madeline Smith had four kills, two blocks, seven digs and two assists.
Tori Tanner added five digs and three kills, while Emily Bishop had three kills and three digs.
BOYS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Port Allegany 8, Northern Potter 0
ULYSSES, Pa. — River Cramer erupted for four goals and an assist to push Port Allegany (1-5) to its first win of 2020.
Scott Fuller, Aidan Emerick, Hunter Whitney and Kaleb Green each also had a marker for the Gators (1-5). Goalkeeper Ty Guilds posted 13 saves.
“(Our first win) has been creeping up,” Port coach Aaron Clark said. “The players have been getting better and better, so it’s nice to be able to take all that work and piece it together for a full, complete game.”
NoPo goalie Pat Lehman had 14 saves in the loss.
Coudersport 3, Kane 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Goalkeeper Rosalyn Page made 10 saves to preserve a shutout and Jacob Hooftallen scored twice for Coudersport, avenging a 4-3 overtime loss on the Falcons’ season-opener.
Coudy took a 2-0 halftime lead, powered by a Jacob Hooftallen penalty kick goal, and an Ethan Ross goal assisted by Hooftallen. Hooftallen tacked on another goal in the second half for a 3-0 lead.
Bradford 7, Elk County Catholic 1
KERSEY, Pa. — Andrew Kane scored twice to lead Bradford (7-0) as the Owls continued their undefeated start to the season.
Jon Komidar logged a goal and an assist for the Owls (7-0), while Gavin McGee, Calyb Geist, Colin Conneely and Andy Mangold each scored once, while Jaydon Warnick had a pair of helpers and Cam Austin had one.
In goal for Bradford, Alex Rimer had nine saves and Zach Williams added five.
Timmy Brannock scored ECC’s marker.
GIRLS SOCCER SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Bradford 4, Elk County Catholic 0
KERSEY, Pa. — Maddi Cowburn tallied a hat trick, while goalkeeper Lea Kakolewski posted a clean sheet with two saves for Bradford.
Kelsea Austin logged a goal and two assists for the Lady Owls (7-0). Kiara Hogue added a helper.
“ECC came to play tonight. They were aggressive and physical the entire night,” Bradford coach Warren Shaw said. “They were first to balls much of the time. We had some young players getting significant minutes, and they had to grow up a bit tonight. It was great for us to be in a fight.”