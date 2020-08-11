One of Cole Sebastian’s goals in life was to play Division I college baseball and on July 24, that became a reality when the rising Otto-Eldred senior announced his commitment to Canisius College via Twitter.
Sebastian, who batted .424 with 28 hits, 23 RBIs and eight home runs as a sophomore, also held Division I offers from St. Bonaventure and Niagara.
“Canisius has an amazing baseball facility and they have been a successful program. I also connected very well with (head) coach (Matt) Mazurek,” Sebastian said. “I liked all aspects of the baseball program during the season and outside of the season, and I can really see myself growing and developing there as a student-athlete.”
Sebastian’s commitment lifts a huge weight off his shoulders that grew heavier due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic began a dead period in recruiting back on March 13 which prohibits any in-person contact between recruits and college coaches. This period is expected to last through at least Sept. 30, according to Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports.
However, Sebastian was still able to visit Canisius on July 13, but he wasn’t allowed to have any contact with the baseball program.
“The recruiting process was stressful, but COVID-19 added more stress due to restrictions in the NCAA,” Sebastian said. “I am glad the recruiting process is over because it lifts the weight off my shoulders for my future plans.”
Sebastian’s interest in Canisius began when he played on the program’s field a couple years ago during travel baseball tournaments with the Northeast Twins. Contact between the two parties began last summer.
Mazurek served as the lead recruiter for Sebastian and likes his speed as well as his potential to have more power in his swing with more development and work, according to Sebastian. Sebastian will also be expected to play center field for the Golden Griffins, the same position he plays for the Twins. He plays middle infield and pitches for Otto-Eldred.
“I believe the best parts of my game are my approach to hitting and my speed, but I want to improve on my arm strength,” Sebastian said.
Sebastian took a visit to each of the schools that offered him a scholarship as well as one to Wells College. But Canisius checked all the boxes for Sebastian, especially in the academic and program success departments.
Prior to the shortened 2020 season, the Golden Griffins had won three conference titles in the last seven years, securing automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament in the process. Canisius had a 3-11-1 record this year before the season’s cancellation due to COVID-19.
“They have a really good business program, and that’s what I was looking for,” Sebastian said. “Plus, they are a competitive baseball program.”
Sebastian, who plans to major in finance, will also be around some familiar faces once he arrives on campus.
“I know and have played with several of the current players, and I feel like the coaches promote a good work ethic in the players and are very knowledgeable about baseball,” Sebastian said.
Due to the pandemic, Sebastian didn’t get to play any baseball games as a junior this past spring with Otto-Eldred, but he has been able to play some summer baseball games with the Twins. He was also selected to play in the Prep Baseball Report Pennsylvania State Games in DuBois.
Sebastian’s daily summer routine has consisted of working full-time for the Eldred Borough, weightlifting and hitting baseballs to end the day.
“This pandemic and summer have been stressful and very different compared to previous summers,” Sebastian said.
In addition to baseball, Sebastian plays quarterback and outside linebacker in football and guard in basketball for the Terrors.
Sebastian is looking forward to meeting his future teammates at Canisius and the opportunity to play Division I baseball. But with his decision made, he can now put a checkmark next to one of his life goals and continue to prepare for his senior year.
“My goals for the three sports I play this year are to make the playoffs, have winning seasons and cherish the memories I make,” Sebastian said.