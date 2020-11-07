EMPORIUM, Pa. — The Cameron County football team jumped out to an early 12-0 lead, but it was all Otto-Eldred from there as the Terrors ended their season with a 40-18 District 9 Small School triumph.
O-E quarterback Cole Sebastian put together another strong performance, accounting for four touchdowns. He went 12-of-17 passing for 151 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter TDs to Jake Merry and added rushing touchdowns of 55 and 23 yards. T.J. Van Scoter posted 80 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries for the Terrors (4-3).
Dylan Baney threw for 88 yards and a late touchdown while opening the scoring with a two-yard TD jaunt for Cameron County. Connor Nolan later made it 12-0 in the first quarter with a pick-six of Sebastian.
But O-E answered with the two rushing scores from Sebastian to take a 14-12 lead into the break and added a pair of third-quarter TDs, including a pick-six from Jake Rhinehart, to take control.
Nolan hauled in a 15-yard touchdown pass from Baney to bring the Red Raiders (0-7) to within 27-18 in the fourth, but two touchdown passes from Sebastian to Merry (4 receptions, 83 yards) would seal the win for the Terrors.