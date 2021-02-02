BRADFORD, Pa. — As the clock wound down to all zeros, Otto-Eldred’s players and coaches couldn’t help but erupt.
The Terrors had gotten off to a frustrating start to the season, compiling plenty of excruciating losses in games they could have won. On Tuesday night, they found themselves down 12 early in the fourth quarter and seemed destined for another tough result.
However, this time was different.
O-E kept Bradford within striking distance the rest of the way and used a late surge to come back for a 46-43 win over at the Owls’ Nest.
The win gives O-E (2-7) back-to-back victories after beginning the season 0-7. It also marks a bit of revenge for Otto-Eldred, which had dropped a narrow 54-52 decision to Bradford at the Terror Dome on Jan. 18.
“Hopefully we get on a little run, and that’s what we’ve talked about,” O-E coach Steve Bell said. “We turned the corner with our first win Saturday, so now we want to get on a run. Being down 12 and coming back was a gut check. We could’ve taken the season one way or another there, and I’m proud of the guys for taking (the season) the right way.”
Otto-Eldred trailed 36-29 entering the fourth quarter, and then Jake Franz scored five quick points to extend that Bradford (3-4) lead to 41-29 with 7:02 to play.
But O-E tightened its defense from there, and went into a press that, combined with the Terrors’ length, gave Bradford fits. The Owls only scored two more points the rest of the way, while O-E converted Bradford turnovers into points on the other end.
Over the next 2:30, O-E trimmed its deficit to five as Cole Sebastian hit a layup and converted an and-1 on the play and then Jake Merry followed with a pair of free throws and a layup of his own.
That pair led O-E all night, as Merry finished with a game-high 19 points while Sebastian chipped in 10.
After that quick spurt, the Terrors scored back-to-back fast break layups off Owl turnovers to get to within one point, 41-40. Gavin Jimerson then tied it with a free throw.
“(O-E) picked up the pressure and brought a lot of intensity and energy with it,” Bradford coach Chuck Bell, Steve’s younger brother, said. “They got a little momentum, and they carried it through. They’re a long team, and when (Steve) gets them to play hard defense, they’re a tough group.”
Nolan Ruolo gave Bradford its final bucket and lead of the game with a press-breaking layup with 1:14 to play, but Merry answered just six seconds later with a layup.
Sebastian added a free throw with 40 seconds to go, and then Merry added two more from the charity stripe with 13 seconds left to give O-E its 46-43 advantage.
Bradford got one final chance — a Cam Austin 3-pointer from the wing — but the shot rimmed off.
Cameron County 26, Ridgway 25
RIDGWAY, Pa. — In a low-scoring affair, Cameron County survived an upset bid by Ridgway.
Gavin Morton scored a team-best nine points for the Red Raiders (9-1), who led 17-13 entering the final frame before holding on. Can Park had 13 points for Ridgway (1-2).
Smethport 47, Austin 37
AUSTIN, Pa. — Layne Shall recorded 22 points to lift Smethport to a 10-point road win.
Alex Ognen chipped in 13 points for the Hubbers (3-5), who used a 13-7 final quarter to pull away from what had been a close game throughout. Jackson Glover had 13 points while Jacob Hooftallen added 11 for Austin (2-3).
GIRLS Port Allegany 53, Cameron County 44
EMPORIUM, Pa. — Bree Garzel turned in another impressive performance, pouring in 27 points, including four 3-pointers, to key Port Allegany.
Gracie Archer (9 points) added a trio of 3-pointers for the Gators (4-4), who made eight as a team. Port led by 13 after both the second and third quarters. Cameron County trimmed the deficit six twice in the second half, but couldn’t close the gap.
Hailey Hilfiger had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds while Mallory McKimm had 12 points and seven boards for the Red Raiders (6-5). Morgan Lorenzo pulled down eight rebounds.
Otto-Eldred 38, St. Marys 34
DUKE CENTER, Pa. — Three players tallied seven points to lead a balanced scoring effort and rally Otto-Eldred.
Kayley Heller, Katie Sheeler, Emmalee Sheeler and all hit that figure, with the latter two also adding two treys apiece. O-E trailed by seven at halftime and by two entering the fourth quarter, but used an 11-5 final frame to earn the come-from-behind victory and move to 8-1 on the year.
Jade Lindemuth had nine points for St. Marys (3-1).