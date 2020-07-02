The New York State Public High School Athletic Association coronavirus task force held its second meeting of the summer Tuesday as it continues to explore options for returning to sports in the fall.
“We discussed the six scenarios we came up with at the last meeting and we started putting together solutions and ways we can address those scenarios,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, the executive director of NYSPHSAA. “We’re waiting for further guidance from the governor’s office and the state education department.”
Interscholastic sports have been at a standstill since March 14, when schools across the state were closed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York Pause orders during the coronavirus pandemic. That canceled most of the winter state tournaments and all of spring sports in New York state.
NYSPHSAA put together the task force last month to come up with plans for resuming athletics this fall. Fall sports practice is scheduled to begin Aug. 24, and the organization wants to have a plan ready to go well before then.
On Tuesday, the task force discussed the state’s reopening plan and its potential impact upon schools and scholastic activities. Schools are currently still prohibited from conducting any indoor activities, in-person instruction and organized sports or recreational activities, effectively pausing any summer conditioning activities.
Guidance is expected to come from the governor’s office and NYSED by the middle of July, including health and safety protocols for resuming education this fall.
“There’s a lot to consider,” said Zayas, who is also serving on the Board of Regents reopening task force. “The guidelines will be a catalyst for us to be able to start to implement a plan. We’ll have a better sense of where things are going.”
Causing some concern Tuesday were the announcements that Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy was canceling fall sports, and the Tennessee state high school organization would not be starting football or girls soccer at the end of August. The spike in coronavirus numbers in other states is also worrisome.
“You hope it doesn’t become a trend,” Zayas said of the RPI decision. “With 18 states re-pausing or taking a step back, everything is so uncertain. ... It’s too early to make a decision for high schools. It’s too early to have a reliable stance on what’s going to happen.”
The NYSPHSAA task force is working on several plans with protocols for restarting fall sports. Several return-to-school scenarios were reviewed Tuesday, including a full return to school, a hybrid educational model, a full virtual-learning model and a regional differences model, each with and without full athletic participation. Proposal options included a full return to competition, potential adjustment of seasons and/or condensing of seasons.
The task force plans to release a full report of its proposals by the end of the week.
Asked if the proposals include more radical ideas like switching fall and spring sports seasons, as has been proposed in New Jersey, Zayas said, “There’s definitely some out-of-the-box thinking, if you’re going to afford participation opportunities for all students.”
Zayas said the task force was working ahead of state guidelines and getting feedback from the NYSPHSAA membership in order to be ready to implement a plan.
“We’re in a window of about 30 days to come up with plans for fall — early August would be too late for a decision to be made,” Zayas said. “If we need to make an adjustment to the schedule, we don’t want to give coaches and students three weeks’ notice of changes.”