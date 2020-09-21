For the first time since early March, some, but not all, high school sports teams resume organized practices today.
For sports classified by New York State as low-to-moderate risk of spreading infectious diseases, Monday, Sept. 21, marks the first day of practice. While that distinction excludes football, volleyball and competitive cheerleading, all other regular fall sports begin today. Those sports include cross country, field hockey, golf, gymnastics, soccer, girls swimming and girls tennis.
Section 6 released a statement Wednesday reiterating it would continue with fall sports despite Buffalo Public Schools canceling their season due to the pandemic.
The section sent a postcard ballot to all member schools and 67 of 70 districts to respond pledged their support in starting the season Sept. 21.
“I don’t know if words can express how excited I am, but equally anxious and nervous and wanting to make sure that we do everything 100% right,” Salamanca girls soccer coach Michelle Hill said, “so we are very lucky that our school and the board are going to allow our kids to play and want to do everything to follow through in the correct manner for the kids.”
Hill said the Warriors will use safety measures similar to what students have to do just to enter the school for in-person classes this year.
“There is an assessment form, which I think a lot of people are doing at their own businesses, making sure you aren’t having any of the symptoms and don’t have a fever,” she said. “So that has to be done daily, prior to coming in. For us, we’ll be practicing at the high school field and we will start off practice (by) basically walking through our temperature scan (located at the bus garage).
“So depending on where the kids are training, will depend on where they are going through the temperature scan. So that will be in place to make sure that is taken care of prior to practice starting. Then we are going to follow protocol. We will be wearing masks and have our hand sanitizer any time we take a drink or a mask break, we’ll re-sanitize and definitely stress the importance of 100% safety.”
FOR INSTANCE, players cannot share water bottles, a practice that was discouraged in the past but now officially banned.
“In the past, kids would share a water bottle,” Hill noted. “That will absolutely never happen again during this season. We suggested it didn’t happen in other seasons for obvious reasons; we don’t want everybody with a cold at the same time. But that will definitely be a much stricter and enforced (rule), just little things like that, that you have to pay particular attention to.”
With the season pushed back a month from the original start date of Aug. 24, teams had to remake their schedules.
Hill said the Warriors currently have 12 games, all in-league, on the schedule. Teams could not hold formal workouts through the summer, so coaches had to trust their players would stay in shape on their own.
“I don’t think that is different than any other season for us,” Hill said. “Generally, we hope that we send out our summer workout schedules and you hope and pray that they have done what they’re supposed to be doing over the summer. So we deal with that every year, every season because we are a fall sport and there is no school summer season.
“So I know that I have my diehard girls that are going out and training and we have a couple that have a soccer ball on their feet on their own at different places. But unfortunately, some don’t have the ability or the drive, and that’s not going to be different with any other school. So we will do our best to get ready physically and mentally in the game of soccer and just hope for a positive season for all.”
SECOND-YEAR Ellicottville girls soccer coach Tammy Eddy expressed her excitement to get the Eagles back on the field, but expressed sympathy for football and volleyball teams, which the NYSPHSAA said will have to wait until March to play.
“I’m super excited. I’m excited that these girls and this team have the opportunity to get back together and play,” Eddy said. “We definitely have a good outlook on this season. These kids are anxious to get back. They missed their spring sports, so they’re ready to get back at it. It’s kind of a bummer that football and volleyball are not able to play, but I feel like our soccer programs may benefit from some of those athletes coming over to keep active. So I think it’s going to be a good thing.”
While declining to discuss details of the Eagles’ safety plan, Eddy said the athletic department will closely follow state and section guidelines.
“Safety is our No. 1 concern, so that’s what we’re going to try to do,” she said. “It’s definitely going to look different than previous years, but we’re going to make sure our kids are safe and hopefully everyone stays healthy and we can get a full season in for these kids.”
While not directly involved with any summer workouts, Eddy said she was happy to hear her players were training on their own. She said the team still had a few open spots on the schedule as of Sunday night, but is close to finalizing one.
“Our athletic director (Dave McCann) has been doing a great job on that,” Eddy said. “We’re a couple games short, but I feel like other school districts are going to be in the same situation with non-league games and things like that. It’s been a last-minute decision, we just found out late last week, Thursday, that this was a go, so we’re working hard. Everyone — athletic director, administration, coaches — we’re working hard to make this happen.”