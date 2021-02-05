Adam Bennett had not seen his full team, in person, since March 3, 2020, at Jamestown Community College.
Now, he has to prepare the Warriors for the first game in 11 months in a practice period of nine days.
Section 6 teams will attempt to cram nearly a full season’s worth of games — at least a league slate, with non-league games optional — into a month-and-a-half, from early February to March 20, with playoffs featuring the top eight seeds in each class set for March 22-27. Section 5 plans for a shorter season, with regular season games scheduled through Saturday, March 6.
Bennett is thrilled to have his team back, but he knows the Warriors, like everyone else, have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time.
“Just to be able to spend time with them and get back on the court with them has been a lot of fun so far,” Bennett said Tuesday night. “That first practice (Monday), it was eye-opening in terms of the fact that from a conditioning standpoint, you could tell we were 10 months away from our last action. So it’s going to be an interesting year in the fact that we have eight practices between our first practice and our first game.
“In the normal season we have three-and-a-half to four weeks and two or three scrimmages. Now it’s about getting our legs underneath us, getting conditioned, we’re a team that loves to play fast and push the tempo. We’ve just got to make sure that we’re conditioned well enough to get ready for that first game next Wednesday.”
Girls coach Inga Welty said she doesn’t think any team is going to be in “basketball shape” by next week.
“So when I’ve been writing my plans, it’s like you’re teaching bits and pieces of everything, but you have to pick and choose your battles as far as what you’re going to be best at to get started because we’re playing a game a week from tomorrow (Thursday),” Welty said. “It’s different, obviously we’re going to be learning on the fly. My returners know what to expect and it’s the jelling of the pull-ups from JV that you get this year. Thankfully they know the game really well from having Josh (Brooks) as a coach, but it’s like learning new plays and the way that we do our press and things like that. But we’ll just learn on the fly. I would assume all coaches are thinking that same thing, because it’s not like anyone has the advantage. We’re all in the same boat.”
Olean High girls coach Chelsea Bowker said she feels fortunate as a coach to have an experienced team: seven of her eight varsity players returned from last year’s team and five are seniors.
“Since we shut down nothing was open, so our girls weren’t even able to get anything in or go to the gym or even get prepared,” Bowker said. “Our first three days of practice have been definitely grueling. You can tell the girls were feeling it (Wednesday). I guess what I have to say is we’re all in the same boat. No team has been able to practice any more than we have, so we’re all definitely going to feel the tired legs and tired lungs the first couple games. Our first game’s next Tuesday, so it’s rolling up.
“(My seniors) know their plays and know what I expect of them. We don’t have to lay that groundwork, that’s already been laid. But the first couple games are going to be a little bit rough for everybody.”
SECOND-YEAR Olean boys coach Tim Kolasinski said his team normally would have two or three weeks before its first game, and only after a scrimmage or two.
“You’re amping up the timetable, you’re really trying to think about what you can cut out, what is a necessity, what do we actually need to be able to do to play right away? So the urgency level is a lot higher,” Kolasinski said of the challenging 2021 schedule. “Even though we’re all just happy to be back in the gym, obviously these athletes are competitors and when we have that first game that ‘just happy to be back in the gym’ feeling is going to fade and they’re going to want to play and they’re going to want to win. So that’s the challenge right now is trying to figure out what is extraneous, what do we need to get rid of so that we can streamline things and be ready to play.”
The Huskies last played in the Big 30’s final game of 2020: the Section 6 Class B crossover final, a thrilling win over cross-town rival Allegany-Limestone. Olean graduated three members of that team, but Kolasinski said “we do have a lot of kids back.”
“We don’t have a lot of size, but we do have a very good skill level and we have a group of guys who are not only committed to playing hard but also committed to each other and because of that they play well together,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but not unlike anybody else’s challenge to try to go in a short amount of time. You’ve got to remember that everybody’s going through this, but no team camps, no summer leagues, very restricted in the fall, we did have some open gym time but not much before we got shut down. So it’s a unique circumstance, but I do like the look of this team.”