There has never been a National Football League season quite like the upcoming one.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the NFL which, for a while, unconvincingly maintained it was “business as usual,” into making substantial protocol changes on the fly.
League teams will now hold training camp at their own facilities rather than go away to a nearby college for a couple of weeks. It’s a trend that had started in recent years as last season only nine teams went away for training camp, including the Bills. And even at that, Buffalo spent its shortest time at St. John Fisher College with only eight practices.
Still, Bills fourth-year coach Sean McDermott was a big advocate of holding camp at a neutral site.
“It’s important we can go away and build some fellowship time off the practice field and come together as a football team,” he has maintained of the time spent in the Rochester suburb.
This season, the NFL removed that option and with the Bills’ St. John Fisher contract running out next summer, it’s uncertain whether the team has already held its last training camp there.
ONE CASUALTY of moving camp to the team’s new $18 million ADPRO Sports Training Center is fan presence.
Not only will they not be permitted to watch workouts, media access will also be limited.
Per NFL guidelines, there will be two tiers of press. One will grant access to 10 media members plus a pool photographer and one pool videographer. Another tier will include additional media, scouts and medical personnel. Those attending workouts will be subject to some form of testing and a mask will be required.
Practices will be different too as the Players Association wants them to be more conditioning-based than team drills.
Finally, there will not be any in-person interviews of players, coaches or front office people for those who go to practice. The Bills have opted not to subject their coaches and front office to the risk, and the league has prohibited in-person access to players.
MEANWHILE, teams’ preseason schedules have shrunk from four games to two and the Players Association is lobbying for no exhibition games, with no final decision having been reached.
The NFL maintains that the regular season will begin as scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 10 when the Texans visit the Chiefs. But as with most everything sports-related during Covid-19, that scenario is open and perhaps even likely to change.
AS FOR the Bills training camp, scheduled to open Tuesday, July 28 along with the rest of the league, McDermott noted, “We’re going to try and keep it as normal as possible. The best way in these times is to give them the best feeling of normalcy while abiding by the protocols. There’s certainly some challenges out there but the protocol is the protocol.
“Our job is to make sure that we’re doing our best, or as best as we can to keep everyone as safe and as healthy as possible.”
However, he did admit new team leaders have to emerge with the retirement of center Eric Wood, defensive tackle Kyle Williams and linebacker Lorenzo Alexander over the past three seasons.
“That’s key to our success, player-driven leadership that you’ve heard me talk about before,” McDermott said. “For me to sit up here and bang the podium with not enough player leadership is not going to get us where we need to be and the players are aware of that.”
Toward that end, Wood, Williams and Alexander have been offering their help.
“Whether it’s Eric, Kyle, Lorenzo … those guys are Buffalo Bills, and they’ll be Buffalo Bills for life,” McDermott said. “There’s a lot of wisdom baked into those guys and things that they can share with our players on the field and off the field as well.
“How do you adjust to life in the NFL? How did you adjust to being a new dad in the NFL? We wouldn’t be responsible leaders, Brandon (Beane, general manager) and myself, if we did not involve them from time to time in what we do. So that’s been great to see.”
He added, “I really appreciate that Lorenzo, Kyle and Eric and many others have wanted to come back and help. That’s the cool piece of this, that tradition. That’s the Buffalo Bills, what it means to wear the red, white and blue, what it means to retire as a Buffalo Bill.”
