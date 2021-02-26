ST. BONAVENTURE — Jaren Holmes ran aggressively toward halfcourt, looking for anyone who might be willing to embrace him.
A resolute look on his face, he jumped into a chest bump with teammate Alejandro Vasquez. He shared a hug with assistant coach Steve Curran. He handed out forceful high-fives to the rest of his bench.
And if it wasn’t before, it became clear in this moment: The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, after downing Davidson in its final true road game of the year and inching that much closer to an Atlantic 10 regular season title, is fired up.
“It was really happy because it was our last away game,” junior guard Dominick Welch said of the emotion that enveloped the Bonnies after that 56-53 victory. “We know we have two home games left, and (now) it’s a little less pressure on us; we’re a really good team at home. We’re all just in an excited spot right now.”
After glancing to his left in one of the Reilly Center’s basketball offices, he then added: “Me looking at this trophy right here from the 2015-16 regular season (championship) is getting me eager just to go to practice right now. We just want to keep working and finish the season off strong.”
Yes, coach Mark Schmidt’s team — again — is on a mission.
And that quest continues tonight, less than 48 hours removed from that triumph, when Bona hosts George Washington (6 o’clock, ESPN+-live stream, WPIG-FM) in the first of its final two games inside the Reilly Center.
FOR THE Bonnies (12-3 10-3), it has all the makings of a so-called trap game.
They’re coming off the high of sweeping Davidson, which vaulted them back to first in the league standings and further solidified their case for an at-large berth in the NCAA Tournament. Lingering is a regular season-closing matchup with Top 100 foe Dayton (No. 92, on Monday) and the Atlantic 10 Tournament.
In between is this otherwise forgettable game with GW (4-10, 3-4), which currently sits 12th of 14 A-10 teams in the NET rankings (No. 227), a makeup contest that was wedged in as part of their final, frantic week.
Bona, though, has done an admirable job of maintaining focus; it has yet to suffer a bad loss this winter (all three are Top 100 teams on the road). And it has every intention of continuing that trend against the still-transitioning Colonials.
“We know how huge (each game is) and we know every game is like a championship; it’s for first place, there’s a lot on the line,” junior forward Jalen Adaway said. “We just look at it as, just focus on the game that’s right in front of us and take care of business there, do what we gotta do, leave it all out from there.
“Going into the conference tournament, we want to have as much momentum as possible. Just coming into (it) on a win streak, that’s huge … and that’s what we’re planning on doing.”
FOR BONA, which can clinch its first undisputed A-10 regular season crown with a pair of home wins, one of the big questions entering tonight is this:
What kind of challenge can it expect from the Colonials?
GW just recently returned from its own month-long COVID-related pause. It’s scheduled to finish the regular year tonight, on the road, as a 14½-point underdog. With eight total league games, it will presumably just barely reach the threshold needed for playing in the conference tournament.
But this is also a Colonials team, in Year 2 under Jamion Christian, that’s been competitive in its limited opportunities. In just that first week back, it knocked off Rhode Island at home (78-70) and hung tough in a 63-58 road loss to George Mason. And that’s the GW for which it’s planning.
“We just gotta keep approaching every game like there’s more at risk,” Welch said. “Coach has mentioned before that we used to be the hunters but now we’re the hunted, so we just know we’re going to get every team’s best shot to try to knock us (out of first place).
“So it’s just having the same approach going into every single game.”
IN MOST instances this season, the Bonnies have passed the defensive tests before them.
They more than rose to the occasion against Davidson, holding a good Wildcats team to 58 and 53 points in consecutive games and limiting star senior Kellan Grady to a mere two points on 1-for-7 shooting on Wednesday.
GW, which also came up just short against VCU last month (83-77), figures to present its own challenge in that regard. The Colonials boast the A-10’s first- and fifth-leading scorers in LSU transfer guard James Bishop (20.1 points), who also ranks No. 3 in the A-10 in assists (5.4) and sophomore forward Jamison Battle (18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds). Battle scored 20 in the Bonnies’ 71-66 triumph over the Colonials last January in Washington, D.C.
They also boast a double-double guy in junior forward Ricky Lindo Jr., who’s averaged 12.3 points and 11 rebounds in four games since becoming eligible midseason.
Bona has been successful of late in the series, winning four-straight and five of the last six. Its goal in this one: to apply the same approach in stopping GW’s dynamic duo as it did with Davidson’s Grady and Hyunjung Lee.
“Just attention to detail,” Adaway pointed out. “We did a good job with Grady; he’s a great player. I think it was a really good team effort on him, but also, you gotta give props to the guards that were constantly battling with him and just running him off the (3-point) line. It’s the same mentality going into (tonight’s) matchup.
“I think we’re going to be locked in and just play from start to finish.”