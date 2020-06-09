PORTVILLE — A new self-led activity titled “Invasive Species Awareness Week” is available this week to participants at the Lillibridge Road property at Pfeiffer Nature Center.
The introduction and spread of invasive species is one of the greatest concerns facing the natural environment. Invasive species can come from other states or other countries, Pfeiffer officials said. Some are introduced intentionally as ornamentals or for future harvesting while others arrive accidentally through shipping, boat ballasts or even from the bottoms of our shoes. Invasive species can cause damage to the environment, to the economy and even to public health. It is important to learn about the invasive species in the area to help reduce or eliminate the problems which they create.
Invasive species awareness week provides the perfect opportunity to explore this topic further, officials added. The Center has some information on invasive plants, animals and diseases that area residents can look for in their own yard.
To learn more about invasive species concerns, visit the website for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Bureau of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health (BISEH) within the Division of Lands and Forests. lhttps://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/265.html.
Lillibridge Property is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road and Pfeiffer officials encourage participants to share their thoughts and pictures with the organization by sending them by email to naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.