BRADFORD, Pa. — Simply put, the Bradford High football team faced its share of hardships in 2019.
With only three letterwinners returning from the year before, the Owls struggled to a 1-8 record, including four shutout losses along the way.
As a result, coach Jeff Puglio decided to make some changes in the offseason, beginning with his staff. Bradford brought in a new offensive coordinator, Nate Zitnik, who served in the same capacity at Otto-Eldred, while on defense, Puglio will himself be handling coordinator duties.
In addition to those changes, the Owls have turned to some new philosophies. Zitnik spent the offseason installing a spread/air raid scheme on offense to shift away from the Wing-T, while Puglio is turning to the 4-2-5 defense after running a 4-4 a year ago.
So far, Puglio likes what he sees at practices ahead of his 11th season at the helm of Bradford.
“It’s just been a nice breath of fresh air, and it’s been completely different for us,” he said. “We were a Wing-T team the past 30 years, so going to this spread/air raid has been refreshing for our kids, and it’s been something new.
“We’ve had to really strip it down and teach new skill sets, and what I like is we put a premium on athletes, and I feel we have a nice group of athletes this year.”
THAT PREMIUM on athleticism starts with new quarterback Austen Davis, who led Bradford in receiving last year with 32 receptions for 413 yards and four touchdowns. It’s that versatility that excites both Puglio and Zitnik, and it’s why Puglio was planning the role shift for Davis as far back as November.
And while Davis is already capable on his feet, the senior put in plenty of offseason work — even amidst the pandemic shutdown — to prepare for the 2020 campaign. Davis routinely filmed himself during throwing sessions to send to Zitnik, and the two met via Skype to discuss schemes and work on Davis’ mechanics.
The result was Davis hitting the ground running as fall camp got underway.
“It certainly wasn’t ideal to install the offense that way, but in terms of all the places I’ve coached, that’s the most offseason work we’ve ever done,” Zitnik said. “It wasn’t ideal. However, I think Austen is as far along as he possibly could be … he bought all in, and he allows himself to be coached and coached hard. You can’t ask for anything else.”
THE QUARTERBACK will have his fair share of targets to choose from, too.
Starting fullback Nolan Gonzalez returns to the Owl backfield this year after running for 304 yards and a touchdown last season, while Nate Girdlestone, Dalton Dixon and Troy Adkins are back in the receiving corps.
In addition to those two letterwinners, the Owls have about eight others to spread the ball to, according to Puglio, making for competitive practices.
“We have athletes to spare at some of these positions, and we’re still sorting it out ourselves,” Puglio said. “We won’t go into a game with an 11-man unit; we’ll have people going on and off the field keeping people fresh because nothing drops off.”
That depth will be crucial as the Owls speed things up in the air raid and look to pass the ball a bit more. But it’s that change of pace — one that’s gone smoothly, according to the coaching staff — that the program is perhaps most excited about.
“Bradford’s been a perennial basketball powerhouse, and this is like basketball on turf a little bit with the air raid,” Zitnik said.
“This is a fun offense to practice, and I think that translates to game day, as well. You can see it’s really fast-paced, and the kids get really into it. It’s fun to play in and coach in.”
AIDING IN the transition is the amount of experience Bradford’s offensive line returns, as the Owls bring back six letterwinners from last year’s front: Ryan Hughes, Kyle McWilliams, Alex Liners, Gavin Piscitelli, Ashton Smith and Alex Gangloff.
“I really like the way the line’s coming together. They’re starting to gel and pick things up from each other,” Puglio said. “And with seniors, I don’t care what the system was. They’ve played games and have been through it all, so they understand what to look for and look out for each other.”
It’s much of that same group that will anchor the front six of Bradford’s new 4-2-5 scheme on defense. Puglio is looking to Smith and Liners as the keys to the linebacking core. Back in the secondary, Girdlestone and Adkins return at safety, as does Dixon. Davis will play on the edge at defensive back.
MEANWHILE, Hughes and Gonzalez are back at defensive end, while McWilliams, Gangloff and Piscitelli bring experience at defensive tackle.
Their experience will prove valuable even in the 4-2-5 look, as Puglio says the new scheme comes with many of the same principles as the 4-4, but with some twists.
“It’s very similar to what we did last year, but with subtle differences,” he said. “And (the players) understand the nuances. Again, it’s putting a premium on athletes and getting guys to play in space and be comfortable with playing in space.”
And with those new schemes come new hopes for the Owls, even after an offseason that featured plenty of uncertainties. As a result, Bradford’s just eager to be back on the field.
“First, we’re just excited to play — anybody, anywhere,” he said, adding, “and a successful year for us, I don’t have a number of wins and losses; I really don’t do that. I just look to improve each day. So will we be better tomorrow?
“The speech (I’ve given) is that we’re working on a one-day contract, and it just expired (after each practice). Tomorrow, you get a new one to earn your spot. I like this group and the way they compete. We haven’t had this competition for a couple years, so practices have been fun, and we’ve enjoyed practice every day.”
THE RETURNING PLAYERS:
Austen Davis, senior, 5-8, 142, quarterback/defensive back
Ryan Hughes, senior, 6-1, 250, offensive tackle/defensive end
Kyle McWilliams, senior, 5-9, 252, guard/defensive tackle
Alex Liners, senior, 6-3, 220, offensive tackle/linebacker
Gavin Piscitelli, senior, 6-0, 237, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Dalton Dixon, junior, 5-11, 169, wide receiver/safety
Nolan Gonzalez, junior, 5-11, 223, fullback/defensive end
Ashton Smith, junior, 5-9, 174, guard/linebacker
Troy Adkins, sophomore, 5-10, 155, wide receiver/safety
Alex Gangloff, sophomore, 5-9, 268, center/defensive tackle
Nate Girdlestone, sophomore, 5-7, 136, wide receiver/safety
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Davis, Isaac McCormick (jr., 5-11, 193)
Running Backs:
Gonzalez, Devon Nelson (jr., 5-9, 159), Elijah Fitton (jr., 5-9, 152), Damon Griffin (jr., 5-6, 216), Luke Kerr (fr., 5-9, 178), Tyson Ray (fr., 5-1, 175)
Ends/Receivers:
Dixon, Adkins, Girdlestone, Jake Pattison (sr., 5-7, 139), Kaleb Schenfield (jr., 5-9, 145), Jerid Wilmoth (jr., 5-5, 134), Brett Skaggs (so., 5-6, 133), Isaiah Fitton (5-8, 120), Joey Neubert (so., 5-9, 141), A.J. Gleason (fr., 5-11, 187), Arick Himes (fr., 5-3, 109), Matt Perry (fr., 5-7, 135), James Prosser (fr., 5-8, 121), Nino Aiello (fr., 5-7, 149), Evan Murray (fr., 5-7, 143), Tre Miley (fr., 5-4, 95)
Guards/Tackles:
McWilliams, Hughes, Liners, Piscitelli, Smith, Harrison Morrisroe (jr., 5-10, 212), Vincent Addotta (jr., 5-7, 246), Landon McGarry (so., 5-8, 178), John Nellis (so., 5-8, 216), Dimetry Young (so., 5-8, 222), Christian Jackson (so., 5-10, 323), Ian Degolier (fr., 5-8, 217), Wyatt Bond (fr., 5-7, 138), Elijah Canfield (fr., 5-4, 187)
Centers:
Gangloff, Logan Walker (fr., 5-10, 207)
DefenseEnds:
Hughes, Gonzalez, McGarry, Young, Degolier, Walker, Bond
Guards/Tackles:
McWilliams, Piscitelli, Morrisroe, Addotta, Gangloff, Nellis, Jackson
Linebackers:
Liners, Smith, Griffin, Gleason, Perry, Kerr, Ray, Aiello
Defensive Backs:
Davis, Pattison, Dixon, Schenfield, Nelson, Wilmoth, McCormick, E. Fitton, Adkins, Girdlestone, Skaggs, I. Fitton, Neubert, Himes, Prosser, Murray, Miley
THE SCHEDULE:
September
18 — at St. Marys, 7 p.m. 25 — Ridgway, 7 p.m.
October
2 — at Kane, 7 p.m. 9 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m. 16 — Kane, 7 p.m. 23 — St. Marys, 7 p.m. 30 — Smethport, 7 p.m.*
November
6 — at Port Allegany, 7 p.m.* *Indicates a game that will depend on District 9 postseason scheduling
