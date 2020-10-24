SALAMANCA — Although he would be new to city politics, Kenneth “Skip” Nary is no stranger to being a part of a board making big decisions for the future of the community.
A Ward 5 resident for about 25 years, Nary previously served on the Salamanca school district’s Board of Education for five years from 2013-18. Now, he’s hoping to represent his ward on the Common Council.
“I know most of the people and I’d like to see what we can do to make the ward better and the city better,” he said in a recent conversation with the Press. Nary is running on the ABC Party line.
With his experience on the school board, Nary said he’s used to dealing with contracts and the public. Taking a common motto they used on that board, he said he’d like to use the philosophy “what’s best for the people of Salamanca is what’s best for the city” if elected to the council.
Nary said the state of the city is primarily a place for the older generations, but he’d like to see more businesses come back and a revitalization of Main Street to bring families in and help keep the younger population here.
“I believe we have to work together as a cohesive unit and not be looking out for individual interests,” he added.
A recent project Nary said he loved to see is the Hometown Heroes banners installed across the city. He said he’d like to see an electronic mapping system done so anyone can know any banner’s location on a pole.
“I know it’s in conjunction with the city and school, but the way that Veterans Memorial Park is being redone is just phenomenal,” he added. “I’m proud to say I was part of that process when I was on the school board.”
With more social distance mobility due to COVID-19, Nary said he’d like to see more sidewalk work done in Ward 5 and throughout the city. If elected, he’d like to find more funding resources to repair sidewalks where needed and make them safer.
Nary said he has the support of both County Legislators from Salamanca and current mayor Michael R. Smith. He said he’s willing to learn but understands what it’s like to be a teammate and working together from his years involved in coaching and plans to continue that approach in city hall.
Nary said he has been going door-to-door and encourages all Ward 5 residents to get out to vote at the polls, noting that casting an in-person vote overrides absentee ballots.
“I don’t want to represent just the Democrats or the Republicans, I want to represent everybody in Ward 5,” he said. “Anybody who is in Ward 5 is basically considered my neighbor.”