BEMUS POINT — Allegany-Limestone sophomore Angelina Napoleon won the girls' race at the CCAA Cross Country Championships, while the Gators’ boys team took second out of 15 teams on Friday.
Napoleon led the A-L girls to a fifth-place team finish out of 12 competing schools. She was first out of 101 girls runners with a time of 19:42.93 in the 3.1-mile race at Bemus Point Golf Course.
Also for the A-L girls, Maddie Straub was 34th (23:32.74), Ashlyn Collins 36th (23:43.49), Lindsey Kolb 37th (23:44.99) and Lilianna Peters 38th (23:45.30).
Maple Grove won the girls team title, followed by Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, Silver Creek/Forestville and A-L.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley took 10th, led by 24th-place runner Emma Pocabello (23:04.84).
Franklinville/Ellicottville was 11th, with Tarryn Herman running to 39th (23:48.81).
Olean did not compete in girls team scoring, but junior Sara Thomas finished 31st with a time of 23:22.65.
The second-place A-L boys had seven of the top 26 runners in a field of 170, led by fourth-place finisher Ryan Wisniewski (17:28.33) and sixth-place Daniel Casey (17:37.55). Wisniewski and Casey were backed up by strong performances from Donald Higgs (12th, 18:07.02), Alex Redeye (13th, 18:08.14), Jacob Brink (14th, 18:15.36), Kohl Carpenter (18th, 18:36.77) and Zack Krenzel (26th, 19:09.14).
A-L’s 50 points were just two behind champion Southwestern’s 48, but far ahead of third-place Falconer/Cassadaga Valley (80), fourth-place Jamestown (141) and fifth-place CSP (150). Jamestown’s Drew Carlson was the top runner, clocking in at 17:08.05.
Franklinville/Ellicottville finished eighth, led by Tavi Riling in 23rd (18:51.92) and Cayden Hatch in 29th (19:18.92).
John Visnesky was 35th (19:28.61), leading Cattaraugus-Little Valley to an 11th-place finish.
Olean was 14th, led by Jack DeRose at 28th (19:15.58).
The Western New York cross country season is set to wrap up Nov. 14-15 with the Section 6 Championships, also at Bemus Point.