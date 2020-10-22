SALAMANCA — Although new to the political arena, Ward 4 resident Paul Myers said it’s something he’s always wanted to do and he’s ready for the challenge that awaits if elected to the Common Council.
“This community is too small to be divided up into political parties,” Myers said. “I want to work together as a team, no matter who wins the election or who is on the council.”
Myers spent over 20 years in the Salamanca Police Department, first joining the force in 1993 and retiring in 2016 as a lieutenant. Myers also served a stint as provisional police chief in 2013-14 following the retirement of Gary Wind, his opponent on the ballot. Myers is running on the Democratic line.
“I know the city like the back of my hand,” he said. “I was born here, raised here, decided to come back and make my career here and raise a family.”
Myers said he looks forward to working with the Seneca Nation to help make the city what it once was with revitalization on Main Street. He said he wants to hold the state accountable for repairing the arterial roads through the city and keeping taxes as low as possible.
A hot topic in the city recently is the placement of sex offenders in Salamanca, something Myers said he wants to work on reducing if elected to the council.
“It’s unacceptable,” he said. “We have the highest percentage of sex offenders in the state per thousand.”
Myers said he would like to see the blight removals and property improvements continue to make people proud of the city.
“Nobody seems to want to care about their properties anymore, whether it’s landlords or homeowners,” he added. “There’s a lot of them that do, but there’s some who don’t.”
Due to COVID-19, Myers said he chose not to go door-to-door, but he encourages all Ward 4 constituents to vote, noting its importance not only for the city but for all levels of government.
“I encourage everyone to get to the polls, but wear your masks,” he said.