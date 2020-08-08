The Tom Reed for Congress campaign charged Friday that challenger Tracy Mitrano went back on a promise not to accept political action committee contributions, an accusation the Mitrano campaign called misleading.
Reed for Congress senior advisor Matt Coker said contributions from a liberal out-of-state PAC and from a PAC controlled by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to the Mitrano campaign violated that pledge by the Democratic candidate. The total contributed by three PACs was $4,500.
“Just days after learning that Tracy is profiting off her campaign, we now know Tracy has accepted PAC contributions which she swore she wouldn’t take. Voters can’t trust Tracy in congress,” said Coker, referring to a statement earlier in the week that Mitrano — like Reed — rented property to her campaign.
Mitrano, of Penn Yan, vowed not to accept donations from corporate PACs in 2018, the first time she ran against Reed. She said she has kept that promise.
“The three Reed cites: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, L PAC and Off the Sidelines; are not corporate PACs,” she said in a statement.
Mitrano noted Reed recently claimed that his is a grassroots campaign, funded by donations from individuals. The second-quarter report for 2020 showed that such “small-dollar” donations comprise 35 % of his campaign funds, compared to 93 % of Mitrano’s.
“Unless his campaign team are willfully ignorant, they haven’t distinguished difference between corporate PACs and PACs comprising special interest groups and sitting elected officials,” said Mitrano. “Or they know the distinction and are seeking to sow confusion and distract attention from where Reed gets his money.
“I am against corporate PACs,” Mitrano added, “and that is where Tom Reed is as dirty as can be. He is politically corrupted by corporate money.”
Mitrano said, “Tom Reed is doing same thing with PACs today as he did with his charges about the (Federal Elections Commission) Wednesday; he is manufacturing a controversy unsupported by the facts.”
She added: “If I were the incumbent, I would hope to run on my record. Since Reed obviously can’t do that, having neglected this district for the last ten years, I guess throwing mud into clear waters is all he has left.”
