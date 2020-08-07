CORNING — Congressman Tom Reed’s campaign spokesman accused Democrat challenger Tracy Mitrano of illegally using campaign funds to pay rent to herself, which Mitrano said was a “baseless attack.”
Matthew Coker, spokesman for Reed’s re-election campaign in the 23rd Congressional District said Wednesday Mitrano’s campaign paid the candidate $16,750 for rent since early 2019, which he called a Federal Election Commission violation.
“Federal Election Commission regulations prohibit campaigns from paying the mortgage, rent, or utilities for the personal residence of the candidate or the candidate’s family even if part of the residence is being used by the campaign,” Coker said. “Among all recipients of Mitrano campaign expenditures, Tracy Mitrano has personally received the third most, nearly as much as the campaign has spent on ads and more than the salary of any of her current campaign staff.
“What’s more, Federal Election Commission regulations prohibit candidates from paying themselves from political donations before April 2, 2020,” Coker said. Mitrano paid $14,250 before that date, which would be a separate FEC violation, he added.
Coker said Mitrano’s campaign was “floundering,” said that she was “profiting from the campaign.”
In response, Mitrano defended the payments and attacked Reed for his record on campaign spending.
“Today we saw the latest baseless attack from career politician Tom Reed, who is trying to distract voters from his abysmal voting record in Washington,” Mitrano responded in a statement shortly afterward.
Mitrano said the insinuation that she was paying herself rent for her personal home in Penn Yan from campaign contributions was false.
“The campaign is legally required to pay rent and utilities and report it as an operating expenditure,” she stated.
“The line item on the Federal Elections Commission report is for a secondary property owned by Mitrano that she has used for campaign activity, meetings with reporters and storage of campaign materials,” said the statement from Mitrano campaign spokesman Claudia Wheatley. “The property is not Mitrano’s residence.”
“There is one — and only one — politician in this race with a record of financial violations, and that is Tom Reed,” Mitrano charged. She said she has continued to run a transparent race focused on the issues that truly impact New York’s 23rd District.
“Over the course of his career in Washington, Reed has accepted millions in corporate PAC and special interest funding, and used his campaign funds to wine and dine his donors,” Mitrano said. Reed’s campaign expenditures include:
- Over $39,000 on tickets to sporting events.
- $28,568 on Christmas ornaments from the House Gift Shop and White House Historical Society.
- $12,324 at the Sonoma Wine Bar in Washington, D.C.
- $11,413 for a 2019 donor retreat in Montana.
“Reed’s claim about Tracy’s ‘rent’ expenditure being in violation of FEC rules is a weak and ridiculous smokescreen to try to inoculate his campaign from his own financial misdeeds,” said Mitrano campaign manager Paula Younger.
“If Tom Reed would like to talk about these issues in a public televised forum, Tracy Mitrano again encourages him to accept any of the debate offers the media has sent him,” Younger stated.
She predicted Reed won’t debate “because he would have to confront a decade’s worth of empty promises, doing the bidding of corporate PACs, and continuing to ignore the real concerns of voters in this district.”