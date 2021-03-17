In a span of four days, the Bills sent an emphatic message: They’re in it to win it.
Backed up close to the salary cap limit, Buffalo figured to lose its top three unrestricted free agents – linebacker Matt Milano, offensive tackle Daryl Williams and center/guard John Feliciano – when the signing period began this afternoon at 4 o’clock.
But, last Thursday, general manager Brandon Beane signed Milano, 27 in July, to a $41 million, 4-year contract. A day later, he locked Williams, 29 when the season opens, into a 3-year, $28 million deal. Finally, on Sunday, Feliciano, 29, agreed to stay via a $17 million contract over three seasons.
HALL OF FAME coach Marv Levy, during his years with the Bills, had an annual mantra: “The best free agents you sign are your own.”
Beane did just that … and at “bargain” prices.
On the open market, Milano was projected to sign a multi-year contract at nearly $14 million per season, Williams was expected to get a three-year deal averaging $12 million and Feliciano the same length contract with an $8 million average.
Buffalo brought them back for averages of $10.4 million, $9.4 million and $5.7 million, respectively.
That’s a hometown discount and then some.
But it also makes a point.
Winning matters.
Do you really think any of that trio wouldn’t have tested free agency had the Bills gone 4-12 this past season?
And while the theory is that, given the short careers of NFL players, they have to make every cent possible, they’re also competitive people who see the crowning pro accomplishment as winning a Super Bowl or, at very least, playing for a highly successful team.
There’s also a very haunting statistic. Nearly 80 percent of NFLers go bankrupt within five years after leaving the game. And with 70 percent of the league being black, some view it as a product of race. It’s not. Yeah, the list includes former Bills Terrell Owens and Travis Henry and stars such as Dermontti Dawson, Warren Sapp, Michael Vick and Tiki Barber, but also on it are two white Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Dan Marino and Johnny Unitas, plus two very good ones, Mark Brunell and Bernie Kosar.
IN SHORT, it’s not merely how much a player earns, it’s also the success that he and his team enjoy.
That’s the reality Beane sold to his three signees and clearly they bought into the concept of being part of a Super Bowl contender.
But, being in the “win now” mode comes at a price.
To make salary cap room, he had to jettison wide receiver John Brown and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson. Brown, 31, was expendable given the rapid improvement of rookie fourth-rounder Gabriel Davis and the return of his draft classmate Isaiah Hodgins, who missed the 2020 season with an injury. Jefferson’s statistics didn’t measure up to his salary numbers.
In addition, Beane convinced four other Bills, already under contract, to take pay cuts that were restructured: center Mitch Morris, defensive linemen Mario Addison and Vernon Butler and linebacker/special teams ace Tyler Matakevich.
He made it worth their while, but the willingness to do it speaks to their desire to be on a rising team.
STILL, NFL salary cap rules are of the “pay now, or pay later” ilk.
Beane did some creative accounting to sign three key players, but the price will be paid down the road, albeit with a dramatically increased salary cap.
So what do the Bills need in free agency and/or the draft?
Buffalo is set at quarterback, wide receiver – especially if free agent Isaiah McKenzie stays – and on the offensive line. But there’s a crying need for a quality tight end given Dawson Knox’s inability to embrace the role and with free agent Tyler Kroft undoubtedly leaving. And, given the slump by second-year pro Devin Singletary and the injury to rookie Zack Moss, there are those who feel that running back is still a need.
On defense, the secondary is this unit’s top crew, though another cornerback, especially with free agents Josh Norman and Levi Wallace unlikely to return, will be needed. Milano’s signing kept him teamed with Tremaine Edmunds in Buffalo’s linebacking corps, which normally plays only two, though improved depth wouldn’t hurt.
Then there’s the defensive line, which desperately needs an edge rusher to pair with aging end Jerry Hughes. At tackle, Star Lotulelei returns after opting out of 2020 due to Covid concerns but Ed Oliver has hardly played to his draft position (No. 9 overall in 2019) and Harrison Phillips, while willing, isn’t stout enough in the middle.
With wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts headed for Houston and reserve offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe bound for Dallas, Buffalo now has nine unrestricted free agents. It’s likely quarterback Matt Barkley, safety Dean Marlowe and McKenzie will be re-signed. However, Kroft, Norman, defensive end Trent Murphy, guard Brian Winters and running backs Taiwan Jones and T.J. Yeldon are likely finished in Buffalo.
In addition, the Bills will re-sign two of their three restricted free agents – guard Ike Boettger and punter Corey Bojorquez – but Wallace wasn’t tendered and is free to sign with any team.
Now the fun part, watching free agency play out.
