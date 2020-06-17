While the Class of 2020 missed out on a spring high school sports season, Salamanca High School was still able to present its annual senior athletic awards last week.
Jarrett McKenna and Aly Hill won the Lou Foy Male Athlete of the Year and Anita Oyler Female Athlete of the Year awards, respectively, for the top athletes in their class.
— Hill played six sports, two in each season as a senior: soccer and football in the fall, bowling and basketball in the winter and lacrosse and track and field in the spring.
She served as a captain in girls soccer, leading the team with 14 goals as a senior and earning Big 30 All-Star recognition. A five-year varsity player, Hill plans to continue her soccer career at California University of Pennsylvania.
As a starter in her third year of bowling, Hill averaged a 112.9 game for the league champion Warriors. In basketball, she helped Salamanca win a league championship, recording 39 steals, second in the league.
As a six-year member of the track and field team, Hill earned numerous track team awards. She scored two goals in lacrosse last year.
— McKenna played football, basketball and baseball. He plans to attend SUNY Fredonia next year.
A two-year, two-way football starter, McKenna earned first-team Class D league honors and led the team in receptions and yards this year.
In basketball, McKenna played three varsity years and served as a captain the last two. Set to be a captain this year in baseball, McKenna was a four-year varsity player, three year-starter at shortstop and won this year’s Harry Nelson Baseball Award.
— Emma Fiske (soccer, bowling, softball) and Justin Blakesslee (soccer, bowling, golf) earned the Roger Crandall Warrior Pride Awards.
Salamanca also presented three Coaches Awards with a criteria of “perseverance, leadership and team spirit.” Winners included Kohl Ambuske (soccer and track), Jordan Ray (swimming, bowling and softball) and Holly McGonigle (soccer, track, basketball and lacrosse).