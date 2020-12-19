It was a culmination for one coach, a continuation for the other.
With 10 of 11 starters back from a team that lost on a fluke goal in the sectional semifinals, J.J. McIntosh knew that this could be a special year for his Portville boys soccer team.
And by any measure, it was.
The Panthers went 7-1 en route to both a CCAA Division III East title and the No. 1 seed in the Section 6 Class C playoffs. They finished 7-3 overall in this COVID-19-shortened season, with all three losses coming by a single goal, including a 1-0 decision to county power Allegany-Limestone and another heartbreaking 1-0 loss (to Chautauqua Lake) in the playoff semis. It was Portville’s first winning season since 2011, the payout for a group that had come in together as underclassmen and grown together ever since.
Over in Fillmore, Jon Beardsley wasn’t so sure.
The longtime girls coach had lost eight starters, including a pair of Big 30 all-stars, from the Eagles’ 18-1-1, sectional championship-winning team in 2019. There was also the fact that he’d seen little of his players until the season actually started in early October. And still, he kept it humming, guiding Fillmore to an unbeaten (14-0) regular season and back into the D1 title game, where it came up just shy of a second-straight crown.
WHATEVER THE route, McIntosh and Beardsley headed up among the best local teams in their respective genders this fall. And for that, they were rewarded, with McIntosh earning the Rich Sullivan Award for Big 30 Boys Coach of the Year and Beardsley taking the Judy Bliven Award for Girls Coach of the Year.
For each, the success their teams enjoyed hinged, of course, on talent, but also an unwavering commitment level.
“These kids were by far my most motivated, most driven group,” said McIntosh, a first-time Sullivan Award winner in his 11th season. “Me getting Coach of the Year, really it’s the boys that are playing. It’s a testament to their hard work. I facilitate and give them the opportunity and these kids just ran with it.”
A couple of years earlier, McIntosh had polled his kids to see if there was enough interest in joining a winter soccer league at Sahlen’s Sports Park in Elma. The response was overwhelming.
“I wouldn’t have done that with other groups that I’ve had because I had a tough enough time trying to get them to come to open soccer at Portville gym, let alone going up to Elma, With these boys, if anything, I had to cut it off before we had too many kids that were interested in doing it.”
AT FILLMORE, it was more a passing of the torch. At the end of last season, Beardsley brought up a handful of younger players, who learned from the Eagles’ senior class and fared well in sectionals. That made this year’s transition a little more seamless, though still slightly surprising given that 2020’s influx consisted primarily of freshmen, including big goal-scorers Grace and Hope Russell and goalkeeper Preslee Miller.
“We obviously knew we had some good kids coming in, but they hadn’t had that full-time varsity experience. You didn’t know completely what to expect,” Beardsley said. “You knew there was potential there and I guess that’s the best thing I would have said, is that I knew the potential for them to be good at some point was there.
“They surprised me a little bit, and, of course, I think they surprised a lot of other people. They meshed really well quickly.”
AT PORTVILLE, this was among the top achievements in a slow, but steady, rebuilding effort.
In McIntosh’s first two years as a teacher there (2008-09), the Panthers were unable to field a varsity team due to low numbers. In his first year as the modified coach, he had just nine players.
In 2010, though, both his and Portville’s back at the varsity level, things changed. Implementing what he’d learned as both a player and young assistant at soccer-rich Allegany-Limestone, McIntosh guided the Panthers to a 10-8 mark that year and an impressive 15-3-1 record the following fall. He then spent the next handful of years turning Portville soccer, a secondary PCS sport in most eras, into what it is today.
“Really in those middle years, I was working with a lot of younger kids, oftentimes having to pull kids up before they were ready just to have numbers,” he said. “Some kids that really like playing soccer, but it wasn’t really their passion.
“This year, I saw a lot of similarities with these kids as I did my first couple of years, where, not only was there a large core group of boys that like playing soccer, but they play together, they play year-round and they’re good friends. It’s what they do. It’s their passion. And I’ve had them now for two years straight.”
THE EAGLES, meanwhile, merely added the next chapter in what has become a dynastic run under Beardsley.
In 26 years, he’s guided the Eagles to a mark of 358-108-31, with three sectional titles, 13 seasons of 15-plus victories and only three losing campaigns. They’ve been at their most unbeatable of late, forging an incredible mark of 97-6-1 since 2015, with last year’s trip to the state qualifier the peak.
And just when it looked as though Fillmore might be in for a bit of a down year, it didn’t miss a beat, going 14-1 and outscoring opponents 79-14 with only a 2-1 loss to Arkport separating it from another D1 title.
“I always envision what the next year is going to be like,” Beardsley said. “You kind of say, ‘OK, this is where we’re going to be at. I thought we were going to be a competitive group, just because of our depth, and we had some very good returnees as well. But to expect to go 14-1 and make it to the final, to win another county championship and even go through the season that we did, it was definitely a pleasant surprise.”
BEARDSLEY, began his coaching career in 1995, when Judy Bliven, for whom the Girls COY honor is named, was still on the sideline. “She obviously had an amazing career,” he said. “And just being associated with her is an honor in itself.”
Since then, he’s built not just a series of strong teams, but one of the best programs in the area, one that’s connected from the elementary level on up.
“The connection from very early on with the coaches, with community things, with club teams that are going on makes a huge difference,” said Beardsley, a two-time Bliven Award winner (2015) who also acknowledged longtime assistant Jeff Fuller and recent hire Jordan Reed. “If you’re trying to compete against each other with those things, then I think you’re doing a disservice.
“That’s been one of my goals, to be part of it in (whatever I can be). The kids start to believe this is something special to be a part of. They do that early on. Therefore, they’re willing to put in the time when coaches call them and say, ‘go do this.’”
McIntosh, meanwhile, has worked to implement that same kind of culture, one reminiscent of his alma mater, or Fillmore, at Portville. A decade later, he and the Panthers are seeing results.
“I haven’t told my boys this, but this was one of the most fun years coaching, and it’s not just with the success,” said McIntosh, who lauded the contributions of JV coach Paul Wallace, “but that we set goals and worked hard to achieve those goals.
“Once you start bringing some of those things to fruition, it makes it worth it. It makes all the hard work and the nights away from your own family — all of those things — it makes it worth it, for sure. You need a little success back from it.”