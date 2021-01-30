One word you won’t ever see used descriptively in this space is “outcoached.”
Surely it happens, but when?
Those of us reporting on sports events rarely know the full background on a decision. Did a coach have a great play or brilliant gameplan, but without the personnel to pull it off? Or, was it just a flawed, ill-considered strategy which was never going to work?
The difference is significant.
THAT PHRASE was aimed at the Bills’ Sean McDermott after Buffalo lost last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, 38-24, to Andy Reid’s Chiefs at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.
It seemed the classic case of teacher – McDermott was on Reid’s staff for 12 years with Philadelphia – schooling the pupil.
That “out-coached” assessment came because McDermott opted for two short field goals at the end of promising drives.
The first came with Buffalo trailing 21-9 late in the first half, facing 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line. McDermott called for a 20-yard field goal.
Then, trailing 24-12 with under six minutes to play in the third period and looking at 4th-and-3 from the Chiefs’ 8-yard-line, he opted for a 27-yard three-pointer.
The mantra goes “You don’t beat Kansas City with field goals.”
SO, NATURALLY, the subject came up in McDermott’s season-ending press conference earlier this week.
Of the field goal before intermission, the fourth-year coach allowed, “morale was a big piece” of the decision.
“They had momentum (and) they were getting the ball after half as well. I felt like we had to come away with points.”
He added, “Even though sometimes analytics (statistical analysis) may say one thing, I think there’s a human element to the game at the end of the day.
“... we needed to come away with points, as I look at those guys in the locker room and say, ‘Hey, we got something to show for that drive that we put together at the end of the half.’ I thought that was important because it was getting awfully tough sledding (moving the ball).”
HOWEVER, McDermott admitted to reservations on the second field goal.
“That’s still the one that – I’m being very open with you here – I still think about,” he conceded. “Maybe I should have gone for it there. Fourth-and-3 … I felt like if we could get it to 4th-and-2, 4th-and-1, I know for sure we would have went for it.
“Maybe third down, sticking a run in there, getting that one or two yards (Josh Allen threw an incompletion for Stefon Diggs), we would have felt a little more comfortable going for it … (the) score came into play a little bit there.
“(KC’s) Patrick Mahomes is a good quarterback,” McDermott understated, “so that’s the piece in my mind, too, where I’m kicking myself a little bit … let’s be aggressive there. (I’m) always learning from those situations. If we’re in that situation again, this is how we want to handle it – one way or the other – there’s a lot to learn from.”
AND WHILE some “experts” in the media concluded McDermott was “outcoached,” his reasoning on the first field goal was sound … especially with a half to play. Opting to go for the touchdown is easy from your couch.
Meanwhile, he admits rethinking the second one.
And there is this. Had the Bills gone for the TD both times, and succeeded, they’d have eight more points. Buffalo lost by 14 … in short, even scoring those two touchdowns would hardly have ensured victory.
THEN A final irony.
With all the second-guessing of McDermott’s decisions on the field goals, other than in this space, nobody in the media brought up his major gaffe, late in the game, that required no hindsight.
With just over four minutes to play, Buffalo scored to make it 38-21. But, on the extra point, McDermott, inexplicably and with no mathematical justification, went for TWO. Logic says, you kick the PAT and make it a two-possession game. Succeeding with the two-point conversion provides only a minuscule upside, but a failure – Allen was intercepted on the try – guarantees defeat, keeping it a three-possession game.
That error is a legitimate criticism of McDermott … the field goal decisions – at least one of them – are open to debate.
And, oh yeah, on that day, Kansas City was clearly the far superior team, coaching notwithstanding.
As Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane noted on Wednesday, “We’re still not a Super Bowl team.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)