ELLICOTTVILLE — A 2-0 halftime deficit to the defending Section 6 Class C champions proved too much for the Ellicottville boys soccer team Thursday night.
While Ellicottville’s Bryce Butler and Clayton Rowland scored second half goals, the latter on a Justin Imhoff assist, Maple Grove found the answer to hold off a comeback, knocking out the Eagles 3-2 in the Section 6 Class C semifinal.
Jamison Caldwell had six saves for the Eagles (8-5-1).
“I thought we met their intensity pretty well,” ECS coach Matt Finn said. “I was very proud and happy with how much energy we played with tonight. We knew it was going to be tough and we knew they’re a very skilled team, but we figured as long as we played hard and matched their intensity, matched their speed as best we could and put a little pressure on them, then we could make it a game and possibly come out on top. So that was our focus this week, just keep putting pressure on, putting pressure on, take the next pass away and make it interesting.”
Tristan Spillane scored in the seventh minute for Maple Grove and Alex MacCallum tacked on the second in the 33rd minute on Eli Moore’s assist. After Butler’s goal cut the lead to 2-1 in the 58th minute, Nick Golando scored for Maple Grove the following minute for another two-goal lead. Rowland scored on Imhoff’s assist in the 66th minute.
Ellicottville had a senior-laden group, with 12 of them, from longtime varsity contributors to first-time high school soccer players who joined the team from the football program.
“First off we’re super happy we got to play soccer this fall,” Finn said, reflecting on the season. “A bunch of these kids have been waiting for their senior year forever. I’ve had Noah Steinbroner on my team since eighth grade and I’ve had many of these kids since they were freshman, so for them to get a senior year and be able to play it as huge, it was fantastic. Then without football this year we picked up a few extra kids and they just fit right in and they just became soccer players so very quickly and their intensity with the heart that they play, it just emphasized how hard the rest of the kids who have been working all these years played.”
The semifinal loss made Ellicottville 3-4 in one-goal games, with one tie, meaning more than half of the Eagles’ games were decided by the closest margin.
“You’re never happy with a loss obviously, but I’m happy with the season as a whole,” Finn said. “We lost some close games, we lost three games by one goal and you’d like to get those back of course, but all in all I won’t knock their effort. There’s only a handful of times I walked off the field thinking we could’ve played better. Most of the time I was like, ‘boy, we played hard, we played with heart.’ I was very proud when I walked off the field with those boys almost every night.”