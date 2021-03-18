In a year when near nothing hasn’t been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its nominees for the 93rd Oscars two months later than usual.
For the fourth time in its history the Academy Awards ceremony was postponed, this time by two months from February to April, and for the first time since the sixth ceremony in 1934 have films from two calendar years been eligible, with this “year’s” window going from Jan. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.
But as COVID vaccine numbers continue to increase and the positive test ratings continue to decrease, a relatively normal ceremony is expected to take place April 25. While some of the Academy’s usual eye-roll and groan-worthy choices are here, this year’s pool of nominees proves the Oscars are moving in the right direction in terms of diversity … for the most part.
However, leading the pack this year is a movie about as obvious an Oscars choice as you can get: “Mank,” a story about a white guy in Hollywood, one of the Academy’s favorite types of movies to nominate. Granted, with 10 well-deserved nominations including Best Picture, Director, Actor and Supporting Actress, it’s not hard to see why it’s been so well received, clichéd as it is.
Following “Mank,” there are six films all nominated for six awards including Best Picture: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” all of which feature diverse casts and stories about people with the odds stacked against them, whether its facing racism, classism, a disability or just The Man in general.
Due to theaters being closed for so long — though they are open now, at reduced capacity and safety guidelines in place — and the ridiculous rental prices to stream online, I haven’t seen as many nominees this year as I usually do. Thanks to my subscriptions to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, I have been able to see several of these Best Picture nominees as well as some other nominees farther down the list, and I think the Academy has been mostly right so far.
The first snubs in the Best Director category are the lack of Aaron Sorkin for “Trial of the Chicago Seven” and Regina King for “One Night in Miami,” going with “Another Round” director Thomas Vinterberg and “Promising Young Woman” filmmaker Emerald Fennell instead. “Promising Young Woman” is also the eighth and final Best Picture nominee with five nods total.
However, history was still made in the directing category. “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao became the first Chinese woman and first woman of color to be nominated for best director, and with Fennell, two women have been nominated for director in the same year for the first time. Zhao can also be proud of her four total nominations this year, also picking up nods for adapted screenplay and film editing.
While the nominees may seem more diverse this year than in the past, some of the biggest movies with Black-led casts still didn’t make the Best Picture cut like I and many expected. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night In Miami” did receive five and three nominations, respectively, but early summer frontrunner “Da 5 Bloods,” Spike Lee’s Vietnam War drama, only received one nod for Best Original Score.
However, in terms of the acting categories, it wasn’t a total loss. In 2015 and 2016, all 20 nominees were white and most were British or American. This year, however, six Black performers received nominations — a new record — and only four white Americans received nominations as several more European and Asian performers earned recognition.
Also, let’s give it up to “Minari,” an American production but the third foreign language film (it’s mostly in Korean) to be nominated for Best Picture for the third consecutive year after “Roma” and “Parasite,” both of which cashed in big on Oscar nights in 2019 and 2020.
Every year the Academy recognizes a lot of good movies and some not so good movies and some great movies are left on the cutting room floor. As with most everything, there’s always next year. But after the Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards, the likely winners of this year’s Oscars are all but written in gold.
And yet, we all know the upsets can still happen at the 11th hour, even if it’s just an honor to be nominated. “Shakespeare in Love” over “Saving Private Ryan”? “Crash” over “Brokeback Mountain”? “Green Book” over literally every other nominee in 2019? “Nomadland” has the top two prizes pretty much clinched, but you never know...