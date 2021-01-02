SALAMANCA — Sandra Magiera has been sworn in as the 28th mayor of Salamanca.
The new mayor and the five recently elected aldermen of the Common Council took their oaths of office Friday in the courtroom at the Salamanca Municipal Building.
Magiera was joined by her husband, Dan, who held the Bible as she was sworn in by City Judge Mathew Swenson.
“I want to thank everyone in the city who has supported me and supported our team,” Magiera said following the ceremony. “Hopefully they will continue to support us in whatever we do to move the city forward.”
Following the mayor, each alderman recited their oaths in order of their ward and joined by family members and friends.
John “Jack” Hill (D-Ward 1) was joined by city clerk Tracy Chamberlain. Kylee Johnson (D-Ward 2) was joined by her husband, Robert. Barry Smith (I-Ward 3) took his oath of office with his son, Sheldon. Paul Myers (D-Ward 4) was in the company of his 5-year-old daughter, Cecelia. And finally, Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) was joined by her friend Nell Fellows.
Both reelected in November, Hill is starting his second consecutive term and eighth overall, and Koch is starting her third consecutive term. Johnson, Smith and Myers were elected in their first runs for office.
Following their swearing-ins, the mayor and each alderman signed their oaths of office in front of Judge Swenson, who was the first to offer congratulations and thank the mayor and council for their service.
“The community has spoken and they want you to lead,” he said. “I know that’s a very humbling and sometimes intimidating feeling even if you’ve been in the job before. You’ll be tested, but the good news is all of you are ready.”
