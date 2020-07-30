(Editor’s Note: This is the second in a four-part series previewing the teams for Sunday’s fourth annual NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase at Bradner Stadium. Today: New York girls.)
Make no mistake, Dale MacArthur wants to win.
And with a talented roster featuring three Big 30 all-stars from last season — rising Ellicottville junior Mandy Hurlburt and graduated seniors Victoria Stuck (Bolivar-Richburg) and Marina Miketish (Olean) — his New York girls team should have a good chance of doing just that.
He also sees an opportunity for these players to gain valuable experience. After all, with just five seniors, the bulk of the roster (14) will be back with their teams for the fall season … whenever that may be.
More than anything, however, MacArthur is merely happy that his girls are getting the chance to play. While the focal point in previous years of the NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase was about winning and losing, this year’s iteration, due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, figures to be about something else:
Being on the field once again.
“It’s a chance to get out and do something, certainly more than it’s ever been,” said MacArthur, the NY head coach, whose charges will take on Pennsylvania Sunday at Bradner Stadium (7 o’clock). “From the kids’ standpoint, maybe there’s a little bit of realization that things that you’ve taken for granted ought not to be taken for granted anymore.
“(There’s a) tremendous lesson to be learned from all of this. And the parents, too, now they’re going to get to see their kids play. What could be better? Win, lose or draw, what does it matter?”
MACARTHUR has noticed the rust.
His team managed only one practice before the sports world was shut down in mid-March and has been able to stage only a couple of sessions in the three weeks since the game was given the final go-ahead.
He also noted that with the contest now taking place later in the summer, some of his players ran into conflicts, shortening his roster from 24 to 19. Given those factors, much of the preparations for Sunday’s fourth installment have come on the fly.
“The difficulty is, you take teams from diverse programs and try to put them together and you’re scratching your head trying to figure out, ‘Okay, who plays defense, who plays offense,’ and they can’t all make the practices,” he said. “Had we done the whole thing to the original play, we probably could have had all of them together for most of the practices. But COVID comes along, they make other arrangements … it becomes increasingly hard. I’m sure PA’s going through the same thing.”
THE LONGTIME Allegany-Limestone coach, owner of two state titles, said he has “some good defenders and a couple of pretty good scorers.” The latter group includes Hurlburt (16 goals), Stuck (8), Emily Hatch (8, Fillmore) and Rylie Gumtow (8, Olean), all of whom netted eight or more goals during the 2019 high school season.
He noted Monday that New York is still trying to pin down the right midfield combination. With defections, though, NY now has 10 starters, seven subs and two goalkeepers. That means that, no matter how the lineups shake out, everyone is going to get meaningful minutes.
“Everybody’s going to get an opportunity to show what they can do and get a lot of running in,” said MacArthur, who will be assisted by retired Ellicottville coach Mary Neilon, John Fitzpatrick (Hinsdale), Dan Freeman (Olean) and Alexa Troutman (Randolph). “The nice part is, they’ll get more playing time than they would have otherwise.
“We’re still noticing things that we’ve got to fix, but there’s no time because you can’t go through all your skill work in the minimum amount of time that we have. There’s still surprises out there, and I suspect the game will reveal some more.”
LINING UP at the forwards are Tyra Clark (Randolph), Gumtow, Hurlburt and Stuck.
The midfielders are Kendall Artlip (Portville), Sofia Riquelme (Cuba-Rushford), Hatch, Madison Jones (Olean), Courtney Lyle (Portville), Christy Childs (Hinsdale) and Natalie Philp (Randolph). The halfback is Ada Sylvester (Fillmore), of whom MacArthur said, “You can play her anywhere, it doesn’t matter.”
On defense is Ashley Crouse (Randolph), Paxton Retchless (Olean), Miketish, Delaynie Moore (Olean), with Sarah Carlton (Wellsville) as the sweeper. The goalkeepers are Haylee Jozwiak (Hinsdale) and Micheyla Williams (Olean).
Sunday’s contest will mark the first true competitive action for players since the end of the winter high school season or earlier. It will be the first all-Big 30 athletic event since the Olean High-Allegany-Limestone boys basketball playoff game on March 10.
“(And) the neat thing is, they’re getting to know kids that they didn’t otherwise,” MacArthur said, “and they’re getting to play with them and become friends with them and make some relationships.
“Plus, they get to play in a game.”
As generally comes with a contest of this nature, MacArthur, especially under the current circumstances, mostly plans to wing it. But he’s also attempted to implement some of the philosophies that has made A-L so successful over the last 20 years.
“I’ve tried a little bit, the things that I’ve found to work,” he acknowledged. “But sometimes it’s a hard sell, they’re just not used to that, it’s out of their comfort zone.
“So you have to balance that; ‘here’s what I’d like you to do,’ but I know, since we haven’t had enough time to practice it, they’re going to revert to what they do, and that’s just the way athletes are.”