SMETHPORT, Pa. — Smethport High School graduate Caleb Lutz was born to be around athletics.
His grandfather was a football coach, his father a basketball coach and he’s now a two-sport athlete at Houghton College. Lutz spent this past academic year playing basketball for the Highlanders.
The Smethport native served as point guard for the Hubbers during his high school hoops career, and he put up 14 points, seven assists, and five rebounds a game as a senior. He was a North Tier League All-Star as well.
Lutz was also a standout in soccer as a center midfielder for the Hubbers for three seasons before the soccer program combined with Port Allegany for his senior season. The Gators captured the Northern Tier League title over Coudersport in his final scholastic season.
Lutz was also an accomplished javelin thrower and qualified for the District 9 meet multiple times. Initially, he was not going to compete in college as a thrower, but when the coach at Houghton learned he could help the program, he tracked down Lutz to join. Although he did not get to compete in track and field in his first year of college, he’s excited and hopeful he will get to do so in the spring of 2021.
After leaving high school, Lutz was thinking about a career in engineering, but has since changed his major to exercise science with a pre-physical therapy track.
Leaving Smethport for New York for his first year of college was not always easy, as he did not play as much as he was accustomed to. However, he made the adjustment from point guard to shooting guard in his first college season. In limited action, he shot around 50 percent from the field as well as from behind the arc.
“That gives me some confidence going into the next three years,” Lutz said. “I’m glad the coaches trusted me in those moments and I hope they remember me as someone who is a capable shot-maker when needed.”
Some of Lutz’s favorite memories from sports include defeating Coudersport to win the North Tier League in soccer as a senior.
“Being able to represent Smethport means everything to me,” Lutz said. “I love being able to go home and get a workout in with my friends or being able to shoot. While being away from them is tough, our team at Houghton is incredibly close, and we do everything together.”
One game that was bittersweet for him was being able to be a part of Houghton’s victory over Pitt-Bradford in the Highlanders’ opening game of the season. This game was at Pitt-Bradford, and he was able to see friends and family.
With three years of college sports left, Lutz is going to enjoy the experiences he has left. He will also remain active in athletics as he also hopes to coach youth basketball at some level.